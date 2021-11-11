2021 state football: Class 1A/6-man team previews

Snake River Rattlers
Head coach: Jack Cobb (5th year, 38-10)
Number of state titles/last: 3/2019
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 4;Hanna:W 61-0
Sept. 10;Encampment;W 66-24
Sept. 17;at Burlington;W 68-16
Sept. 25;Dubois;W 46-0
Oct 9; Meeteetse;W 29-23
Oct. 16;at Natrona County sophs;W 51-6
Oct. 23;at Farson;W 29-12
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Kaycee;W 62-8
Semifinals
Nov. 5;Meeteetse;W 47-46
Encampment Tigers
Head coach: Kegan Wilford (2nd year, 19-6)
Number of state titles/last: none
People are also reading…
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 3;at Midwest;W73-13
Sept. 10;at Snake River;L 66-24
Sept. 18;Farson;W 38-30
Oct. 1;at Meeteetse;W 46-42
Oct. 9;at Hanna;W 58-12
Oct. 16;Dubois;W 61-26
Oct. 22;at Burlington;W 65-40
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Guernsey;W 68-0
Semifinals
Nov. 5;Dubois;W 56-36