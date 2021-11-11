 Skip to main content
2021 state football: Class 1A/6-man team previews

Snake River Rattlers

Head coach: Jack Cobb (5th year, 38-10)

Number of state titles/last: 3/2019

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 4;Hanna:W 61-0

Sept. 10;Encampment;W 66-24

Sept. 17;at Burlington;W 68-16

Sept. 25;Dubois;W 46-0

Oct 9; Meeteetse;W 29-23

Oct. 16;at Natrona County sophs;W 51-6

Oct. 23;at Farson;W 29-12

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Kaycee;W 62-8

Semifinals

Nov. 5;Meeteetse;W 47-46

Encampment Tigers

Head coach: Kegan Wilford (2nd year, 19-6)

Number of state titles/last: none

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 3;at Midwest;W73-13

Sept. 10;at Snake River;L 66-24

Sept. 18;Farson;W 38-30

Oct. 1;at Meeteetse;W 46-42

Oct. 9;at Hanna;W 58-12

Oct. 16;Dubois;W 61-26

Oct. 22;at Burlington;W 65-40

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Guernsey;W 68-0

Semifinals

Nov. 5;Dubois;W 56-36

