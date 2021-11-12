2021 state football: Class 1A/9-man team previews

Shoshoni Wranglers
Head coach: Tony Truempler (9th year, 45-38)
Number of state titles/last: 2/1985
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 3;Southeast;W 40-7
Sept. 10;at Rocky Mountain;W 27-10
Sept. 17;St. Stephens;W 72-6
Sept. 23;Wind River;W 19-0
Oct. 1;at Pine Bluffs;L 34-25
Oct. 8;Wyoming Indian;W 67-0
Oct. 15;at Greybull;W 54-6
Oct. 21;at Riverside;W 46-12
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Wright;W 55-0
Semifinals
Nov. 5;Wind River;W 27-0
Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
Head coach: Richard Despain (6th year, 35-19)
Number of state titles/last: 4/1998
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 3;at Wright;W 21-7
Oct. 10;Shoshoni;L 27-10
Sept. 17;at Riverside;W 19-12
Sept. 24;Greybull;W 35-20
Oct. 2;at Wyoming Indian;W 54-0
Oct. 8;Lusk;W 21-14
Oct. 15;at Wind River;W 41-26
Oct. 21;St. Stephens;W 80-0
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Southeast;W 37-22
Semifinals
Nov. 5;at Pine Bluffs;W 30-24