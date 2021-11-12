 Skip to main content
2021 state football: Class 1A/9-man team previews

Shoshoni Wranglers

Head coach: Tony Truempler (9th year, 45-38)

Number of state titles/last: 2/1985

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 3;Southeast;W 40-7

Sept. 10;at Rocky Mountain;W 27-10

Sept. 17;St. Stephens;W 72-6

Sept. 23;Wind River;W 19-0

Oct. 1;at Pine Bluffs;L 34-25

Oct. 8;Wyoming Indian;W 67-0

Oct. 15;at Greybull;W 54-6

Oct. 21;at Riverside;W 46-12

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Wright;W 55-0

Semifinals

Nov. 5;Wind River;W 27-0

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

Head coach: Richard Despain (6th year, 35-19)

Number of state titles/last: 4/1998

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 3;at Wright;W 21-7

Oct. 10;Shoshoni;L 27-10

Sept. 17;at Riverside;W 19-12

Sept. 24;Greybull;W 35-20

Oct. 2;at Wyoming Indian;W 54-0

Oct. 8;Lusk;W 21-14

Oct. 15;at Wind River;W 41-26

Oct. 21;St. Stephens;W 80-0

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Southeast;W 37-22

Semifinals

Nov. 5;at Pine Bluffs;W 30-24

