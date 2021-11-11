 Skip to main content
2021 state football: Class 2A team previews

Lyman Eagles

Head coach: Dale Anderson (10th year, 65-26)

Number of state titles/last: 6/2020

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 27;Malad, Idaho;W 22-14

Sept. 2;at Rawlins;W 36-6

Sept. 10;Cokeville;W 30-20

Sept. 17;at Lovell;W 34-15

Sept. 23;Big Piney;W 42-26

Oct. 1;at Kemmerer;W 51-8

Oct. 8;at Thermopolis;W 14-6

Oct. 14;Pinedale;W 58-6

Oct. 21;Mountain View;W 40-7

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Big Horn;W 42-20

Semifinals

Nov. 5;Wheatland;W 38-28

Lovell Bulldogs

Head coach: Nicc Crosby (3rd year, 21-8)

Number of state titles/last: 2/2011

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 3;Big Horn;W 20-0

Sept. 10;at Mountain View;W 20-7

Sept. 17;Lyman;L 34-15

Sept. 24;at Thermopolis;W 51-15

Oct. 1;Big Piney;W 28-6

Oct. 8;at Pinedale;W 49-12

Oct. 15;Kemmerer;W 55-6

Oct. 22;at Cokeville;W 21-6

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Upton-Sundance;W 21-8

Semifinals

Nov. 5;at Torrington;W 35-7

