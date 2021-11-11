2021 state football: Class 2A team previews

Lyman Eagles
Head coach: Dale Anderson (10th year, 65-26)
Number of state titles/last: 6/2020
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Aug. 27;Malad, Idaho;W 22-14
Sept. 2;at Rawlins;W 36-6
Sept. 10;Cokeville;W 30-20
Sept. 17;at Lovell;W 34-15
Sept. 23;Big Piney;W 42-26
Oct. 1;at Kemmerer;W 51-8
Oct. 8;at Thermopolis;W 14-6
Oct. 14;Pinedale;W 58-6
Oct. 21;Mountain View;W 40-7
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Big Horn;W 42-20
Semifinals
Nov. 5;Wheatland;W 38-28
Lovell Bulldogs
Head coach: Nicc Crosby (3rd year, 21-8)
Number of state titles/last: 2/2011
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 3;Big Horn;W 20-0
Sept. 10;at Mountain View;W 20-7
Sept. 17;Lyman;L 34-15
Sept. 24;at Thermopolis;W 51-15
Oct. 1;Big Piney;W 28-6
Oct. 8;at Pinedale;W 49-12
Oct. 15;Kemmerer;W 55-6
Oct. 22;at Cokeville;W 21-6
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Upton-Sundance;W 21-8
Semifinals
Nov. 5;at Torrington;W 35-7