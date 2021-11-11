2021 state football: Class 3A team previews

Cody Broncs
Head coach: Matt McFadden (9th year, 65-26)
Number of state titles/last: 6/2020
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 3;at Riverton;W 57-10
Sept. 10;at Worland;W 35-21
Sept. 17;Buffalo;W 49-14
Sept. 24;Powell;W 38-14
Oct. 1;at Evanston;W 49-14
Oct. 8;Star Valley;W 22-3
Oct. 15;at Green River;W 47-20
Oct. 22;Jackson;W 21-15
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Worland;W 40-7
Semifinals
Nov. 5;Star Valley;W 24-17
Jackson Broncs
Head coach: David Joyce (5th year, 34-21)
Number of state titles/last: 3/2007
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Aug. 27;Teton, Idaho;W 51-20
Sept. 3;Bear Lake, Idaho;W 20-8
Seot. 10;at Pocatello, Idaho;L 46-20
Sept. 17;Riverton;W 28-17
Sept. 24;at Star Valley;W 28-22
Oct. 1;Green River;W 53-12
Oct. 8;at Evanston;W 42-7
Oct. 15;Powell;W 21-17
Oct. 22;at Cody;L 21-15
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Buffalo;W 75-27
Semifinals
Nov. 5;at Douglas;W 28-20