2021 state football: Class 3A team previews

Cody Broncs

Head coach: Matt McFadden (9th year, 65-26)

Number of state titles/last: 6/2020

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 3;at Riverton;W 57-10

Sept. 10;at Worland;W 35-21

Sept. 17;Buffalo;W 49-14

Sept. 24;Powell;W 38-14

Oct. 1;at Evanston;W 49-14

Oct. 8;Star Valley;W 22-3

Oct. 15;at Green River;W 47-20

Oct. 22;Jackson;W 21-15

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Worland;W 40-7

Semifinals

Nov. 5;Star Valley;W 24-17

Jackson Broncs

Head coach: David Joyce (5th year, 34-21)

Number of state titles/last: 3/2007

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 27;Teton, Idaho;W 51-20

Sept. 3;Bear Lake, Idaho;W 20-8

Seot. 10;at Pocatello, Idaho;L 46-20

Sept. 17;Riverton;W 28-17

Sept. 24;at Star Valley;W 28-22

Oct. 1;Green River;W 53-12

Oct. 8;at Evanston;W 42-7

Oct. 15;Powell;W 21-17

Oct. 22;at Cody;L 21-15

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Buffalo;W 75-27

Semifinals

Nov. 5;at Douglas;W 28-20

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

