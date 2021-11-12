 Skip to main content
2021 state football: Class 4A team previews

Sheridan Broncs

Head coach: Jeff Mowry (4th year, 37-9)

Number of state titles/last: 27/2019

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 27;at Laramie;W 57-0

Sept. 3;Cheyenne South;W 56-0

Sept. 10;at Cheyenne Central;W 31-20

Sept. 17;Rock Springs;W 27-24

Sept. 24;at Cheyenne East;L 24-21

Oct. 1;Natrona County;W 27-0

Oct. 8;Kelly Walsh;W 42-0

Oct. 15;at Gillette;W 38-7

Oct. 22;at Thunder Basin;W 28-20

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Cheyenne Central;W 48-14

Semifinals

Nov. 5;Natrona County;W 38-24

Rock Springs Tigers

Head coach: Mark Lenhardt (3rd year, 19-12)

Number of state titles/last: 7/2002

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 27;Gillette;W 56-8

Sept. 3;at Thunder Basin;W 33-17

Sept. 10;Kelly Walsh;W 52-0

Sept. 17;at Sheridan;L 27-24

Sept. 24;Natrona County;W 17-14

Oct. 1;at Laramie;W 50-16

Oct. 8;Cheyenne South;W 56-0

Oct. 15;Cheyenne Central;W 42-18

Oct. 22;at Cheyenne East;W 31-15

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29;Kelly Walsh;W 42-21

Semifinals

Nov. 6;Cheyenne East;W 55-34

