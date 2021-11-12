2021 state football: Class 4A team previews

Sheridan Broncs
Head coach: Jeff Mowry (4th year, 37-9)
Number of state titles/last: 27/2019
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Aug. 27;at Laramie;W 57-0
Sept. 3;Cheyenne South;W 56-0
Sept. 10;at Cheyenne Central;W 31-20
Sept. 17;Rock Springs;W 27-24
Sept. 24;at Cheyenne East;L 24-21
Oct. 1;Natrona County;W 27-0
Oct. 8;Kelly Walsh;W 42-0
Oct. 15;at Gillette;W 38-7
Oct. 22;at Thunder Basin;W 28-20
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Cheyenne Central;W 48-14
Semifinals
Nov. 5;Natrona County;W 38-24
Rock Springs Tigers
Head coach: Mark Lenhardt (3rd year, 19-12)
Number of state titles/last: 7/2002
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Aug. 27;Gillette;W 56-8
Sept. 3;at Thunder Basin;W 33-17
Sept. 10;Kelly Walsh;W 52-0
Sept. 17;at Sheridan;L 27-24
Sept. 24;Natrona County;W 17-14
Oct. 1;at Laramie;W 50-16
Oct. 8;Cheyenne South;W 56-0
Oct. 15;Cheyenne Central;W 42-18
Oct. 22;at Cheyenne East;W 31-15
Quarterfinals
Oct. 29;Kelly Walsh;W 42-21
Semifinals
Nov. 6;Cheyenne East;W 55-34