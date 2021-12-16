2021 Super 25: Andrew Skorcz

Family
Parents: Danny and Michell Skorcz
Grandparents: Jack and Lilla Skorcz; Dennis and Claudia Dayton
Favorite football moment
Returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the semifinals against Cheyenne East.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
South Dakota School of Mines, Wayne State.
Plans after graduation
Definitely attending college; still undecided on where.
Top pregame song
"There He Go" by Kodiak Black.
Favorite childhood TV show
SpongeBob SquarePants.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I am pretty good at skiing.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
Casen Hiser from Lovell.