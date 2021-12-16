2021 Super 25: Andrew Skorcz

Family

Parents: Danny and Michell Skorcz

Grandparents: Jack and Lilla Skorcz; Dennis and Claudia Dayton

Favorite football moment

Returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the semifinals against Cheyenne East.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

South Dakota School of Mines, Wayne State.

Plans after graduation

Definitely attending college; still undecided on where.

Top pregame song

"There He Go" by Kodiak Black.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I am pretty good at skiing.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Casen Hiser from Lovell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0