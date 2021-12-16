 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Andrew Skorcz

  • 0
Andrew Skorcz

Andrew Skorcz

Family

Parents: Danny and Michell Skorcz

Grandparents: Jack and Lilla Skorcz; Dennis and Claudia Dayton

Favorite football moment

Returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the semifinals against Cheyenne East.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

South Dakota School of Mines, Wayne State.

Plans after graduation

Definitely attending college; still undecided on where.

Top pregame song

"There He Go" by Kodiak Black.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I am pretty good at skiing.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Casen Hiser from Lovell.

BASICS

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/CB/KR

STATS

2021: 656 receiving yards, 9 TDs; 220 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 409 kickoff return yards, 2 TDs; 1,285 all-purpose yards; 2 INT, 7 PBU

Career: 1,083 receiving yards, 12 TDs; 409 rushing yards, 5 TDs; 780 kickoff return yards, 2 TDs; 2,063 all-purpose yards; 2 INT, 10 PBU

