2021 Super 25: Brody Hasenack

Family

Parents: Brian and Shannon Hasenack

Grandparents: Herman and Helen Hasenack

Favorite football moment

The comeback against Star Valley this year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

A couple of DII schools.

Plans after graduation

Going to Texas to ride bulls and make a living. Will also attend college in Texas.

Top pregame song

“Nonstop” by Drake.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?

My pancakes are stellar.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

There’s a lot of good players, but I wouldn’t wanna play with anyone else other than my team.

