 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021 Super 25: Brody Hasenack

  • 0
Brody Hasenack

Brody Hasenack

Family

Parents: Brian and Shannon Hasenack

Grandparents: Herman and Helen Hasenack

Favorite football moment

The comeback against Star Valley this year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

A couple of DII schools.

Plans after graduation

Going to Texas to ride bulls and make a living. Will also attend college in Texas.

Top pregame song

“Nonstop” by Drake.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?

People are also reading…

My pancakes are stellar.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

There’s a lot of good players, but I wouldn’t wanna play with anyone else other than my team.

BASICS

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/S/LS

STATS

2021: 1,401 rushing yards, 21 TDs

Career: More than 4,000 rushing yards, more than 40 TDs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Deion Sanders swipes nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, from Florida State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News