2021 Super 25: Carter McComb

Family
Parents: Donovan and Tara McComb
Grandparents: Ken Anderson; Lori and Holton Harter
Favorite football moment
My first kickoff return my sophomore year.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Montana Tech, Chadron State, Montana Western, Colorado Western, Dickinson State.
Plans after graduation
To study kinesiology somewhere, but not sure where.
Top pregame song
"Die for You" by The Weeknd.
Favorite childhood TV show
Good Luck Charlie or Clarence.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I can play "Heart and Soul' on the piano.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
I would like to play with all my boys from NC because we have played against each other since 4th grade.