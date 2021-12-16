 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Carter McComb

  • 0
Carter McComb

Carter McComb

Family

Parents: Donovan and Tara McComb

Grandparents: Ken Anderson; Lori and Holton Harter

Favorite football moment

My first kickoff return my sophomore year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Montana Tech, Chadron State, Montana Western, Colorado Western, Dickinson State.

Plans after graduation

To study kinesiology somewhere, but not sure where.

Top pregame song

"Die for You" by The Weeknd.

Favorite childhood TV show

Good Luck Charlie or Clarence.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can play "Heart and Soul' on the piano.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would like to play with all my boys from NC because we have played against each other since 4th grade.

BASICS

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/CB/KR/PR

STATS

2021: 387 rushing yards, 8 TDs; 85 receiving yards; 519 punt return yards, TD; 335 kickoff return yards, 2 TDs; 968 all-purpose yards; 32 tackles, TFL, 3 FR, 2 INT, 3 PBU

Career: 630 rushing yards, 10 TDs; 203 receiving yards; 677 punt return yards, 3 TDs; 1,235 kickoff return yards, 6 TDs; 2,588 all-purpose yards; 48 tackles, TFL, 3 FR, 2 INT, 6 PBU

