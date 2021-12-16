2021 Super 25: Carter McComb

Family

Parents: Donovan and Tara McComb

Grandparents: Ken Anderson; Lori and Holton Harter

Favorite football moment

My first kickoff return my sophomore year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Montana Tech, Chadron State, Montana Western, Colorado Western, Dickinson State.

Plans after graduation

To study kinesiology somewhere, but not sure where.

Top pregame song

"Die for You" by The Weeknd.

Favorite childhood TV show

Good Luck Charlie or Clarence.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can play "Heart and Soul' on the piano.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would like to play with all my boys from NC because we have played against each other since 4th grade.

