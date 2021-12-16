 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Colter Dawson

Colter Dawson

Colter Dawson

Family

Parents: Ted and Suzy Dawson

Grandparents: Ted Dawson Sr., Diane Lyman

Favorite football moment

The huge comeback we had against our rivals Star Valley this year. It was a moment to remember and a moment I could share with my friends forever.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

I have received an offer from the Air Force Academy as well as interest from Utah, BYU, Virginia and Dartmouth.

Plans after graduation

I plan to attend college and start my pre-med education.

Top pregame song

"Hikaru Nara" by Goose House.

Favorite childhood TV show

Avatar the Last Airbender.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can binge watch entire animes in one night and I love to go 4x4 off-roading.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

If I could play under another coach it would have to be Coach McKay Young from Star Valley High School.

BASICS

Height: 6-4

Weight: 235

Class: Senior

Positions: TE/MLB

STATS

2021: 859 receiving yards, 5 TDs; 908 all-purpose yards, 6 TDs; 102 tackles, 11 TFL, 8 sacks, 4 FR, INT, 2 PBU, 4 blocked kicks

Career: 1,395 receiving yards, 10 TDs; 1,451 all-purpose yards, 12 TDs; 302 tackles, 30 TFL, 11 sacks, 7 FR, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 6 blocked kicks

