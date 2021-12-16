2021 Super 25: Colter Dawson

Family
Parents: Ted and Suzy Dawson
Grandparents: Ted Dawson Sr., Diane Lyman
Favorite football moment
The huge comeback we had against our rivals Star Valley this year. It was a moment to remember and a moment I could share with my friends forever.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
I have received an offer from the Air Force Academy as well as interest from Utah, BYU, Virginia and Dartmouth.
Plans after graduation
I plan to attend college and start my pre-med education.
Top pregame song
"Hikaru Nara" by Goose House.
Favorite childhood TV show
Avatar the Last Airbender.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I can binge watch entire animes in one night and I love to go 4x4 off-roading.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
If I could play under another coach it would have to be Coach McKay Young from Star Valley High School.