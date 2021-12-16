2021 Super 25: Drew Trotter

Family
Parents: Shawn and Nicholle Trotter
Grandparents: Ralph and Virginia Trotter
Favorite football moment
Winning state on my home field in front of my home crowd with friends and family in 2020.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Montana State, Carroll College, Dickinson State.
Plans after graduation
Attend college and study Mechanical Engineering.
Top pregame song
"Let it Die" by Ozzy Osbourne.
Favorite childhood TV show
Teen Titans Go.
Do you have any hidden talents?
People are also reading…
I can solve a Rubik's Cube in 15 seconds.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
(Powell's) Toran Graham. He is a stud and a very respectful and respectable guy.