2021 Super 25: Drew Trotter

Drew Trotter

Drew Trotter

Family

Parents: Shawn and Nicholle Trotter

Grandparents: Ralph and Virginia Trotter

Favorite football moment

Winning state on my home field in front of my home crowd with friends and family in 2020.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Montana State, Carroll College, Dickinson State.

Plans after graduation

Attend college and study Mechanical Engineering.

Top pregame song

"Let it Die" by Ozzy Osbourne.

Favorite childhood TV show

Teen Titans Go.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can solve a Rubik's Cube in 15 seconds.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

(Powell's) Toran Graham. He is a stud and a very respectful and respectable guy.

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/WR/LB/PR/KR

STATS

2021: 1,178 all-purpose yards, 19 TDs

Career: 2,078 all-purpose yards, 38 TDs

Tags

