2021 Super 25: Jake Hicks

Jake Hicks

Jake Hicks

Family

Parents: Tanda and Martin Hicks

Grandparents: Karen and Curt Artery; Susan and Wayne Hicks

Favorite football moment

Karaoke night with my team.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Black Hills State, Chadron State, Dakota Wesleyan, CSU-Pueblo, Rocky Mountain College, Dickinson State, Western Colorado.

Plans after graduation

Going to the University of Wyoming and joining the ROTC.

Top pregame song

“Sabotage” by The Beastie Boys.

Favorite childhood TV show

Phineas and Ferb.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can sing the alphabet backwards.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Jayden Archuleta from Douglas.

BASICS

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/SS/KR

STATS

2021: 59 receptions for 784 yards, 5 TDs; 1,111 all-purpose yards; 92 tackles, 4 INT, 2 FR

Career: 122 receptions for 2,124 yards, 30 TDs; 2,845 all-purpose yards; 206 tackles, 10 INT, 2 FR

