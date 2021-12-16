2021 Super 25: Jake Hicks

Family
Parents: Tanda and Martin Hicks
Grandparents: Karen and Curt Artery; Susan and Wayne Hicks
Favorite football moment
Karaoke night with my team.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Black Hills State, Chadron State, Dakota Wesleyan, CSU-Pueblo, Rocky Mountain College, Dickinson State, Western Colorado.
Plans after graduation
Going to the University of Wyoming and joining the ROTC.
Top pregame song
“Sabotage” by The Beastie Boys.
Favorite childhood TV show
Phineas and Ferb.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I can sing the alphabet backwards.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
Jayden Archuleta from Douglas.