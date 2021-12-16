2021 Super 25: Keltan Ewing

Family

Parents: Dustin and Jennifer Ewing

Grandparents: Bob and Barb Stinson; Jayne Joseph; Ron Ewing

Favorite football moment

When we beat Star Valley in the first round of the playoffs my junior year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

I have not had any schools contact me for football.

Plans after graduation

I plan to attend the University of Wyoming and pursue a bachelor of science degree.

Top pregame song

"Bring Em Out" by T.I.

Favorite childhood TV show

Barnyard.

Do you have any hidden talents?

A talent that most people do not know about me is that I am good at designing and building different tools and structures.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would like to play for Sheridan High School if I got the opportunity.

