2021 Super 25: Keltan Ewing

Keltan Ewing

Family

Parents: Dustin and Jennifer Ewing

Grandparents: Bob and Barb Stinson; Jayne Joseph; Ron Ewing

Favorite football moment

When we beat Star Valley in the first round of the playoffs my junior year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

I have not had any schools contact me for football.

Plans after graduation

I plan to attend the University of Wyoming and pursue a bachelor of science degree.

Top pregame song

"Bring Em Out" by T.I.

Favorite childhood TV show

Barnyard.

Do you have any hidden talents?

A talent that most people do not know about me is that I am good at designing and building different tools and structures.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would like to play for Sheridan High School if I got the opportunity.

BASICS

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/LB/PR

STATS

2021: 1,073 rushing yards, 9 TDs; 133 receiving yards; 1,278 all-purpose yards; 39 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT, FR, PBU

Career: 2,273 rushing yards, 21 TDs; 162 receiving yards; 2,573 all-purpose yards, 22 TDs; 72 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 FR, 3 INT, 6 PBU

