2021 Super 25: Keltan Ewing

Family
Parents: Dustin and Jennifer Ewing
Grandparents: Bob and Barb Stinson; Jayne Joseph; Ron Ewing
Favorite football moment
When we beat Star Valley in the first round of the playoffs my junior year.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
I have not had any schools contact me for football.
Plans after graduation
I plan to attend the University of Wyoming and pursue a bachelor of science degree.
Top pregame song
"Bring Em Out" by T.I.
Favorite childhood TV show
Barnyard.
People are also reading…
Do you have any hidden talents?
A talent that most people do not know about me is that I am good at designing and building different tools and structures.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
I would like to play for Sheridan High School if I got the opportunity.