2021 Super 25: Luke Talich

Family

Parents: Jen and Jim Talich

Grandparents: Ross and Claudia Elliot; Dennis and Barb Talich

Favorite football moment

Apple cider post-game madness in our locker room after winning the state championship game in 2020.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

University of Wyoming, Montana Tech, Dickinson State.

Plans after graduation

Hope to play college football.

Top pregame song

"Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

Favorite childhood TV show

Bob the Builder, for sure.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I've learned how to play volleyball pretty well thanks to my mom and my sisters.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I think I would have loved to have played with Carter McComb from Sheridan. Playing under Coach McKay Young from Star Valley would also be a great experience. He coaches for the same purposes as our coaches and wants to build men, not just football players.

