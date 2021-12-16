2021 Super 25: Michael Greer

Family

Parents: Michelle Meehan and Stuart Greer

Grandparents: Patrick and Maurita Meehan; Rick and April Greer

Favorite football moment

When we went into victory formation in the state championship game against Rock Springs.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Washington State.

Plans after graduation

Attend the University of Wyoming for two years for their PreDent program then transfer to Creighton University to finish out my undergrad. After that I plan to get into Creighton’s School of Dentistry and later become an oral surgeon.

Top pregame song

“Gonna Fly Now” (Rocky theme song) by Bill Conti.

Favorite childhood TV show

Ben 10.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I have never lost in Mario Kart.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Ryan Baker (Thunder Basin) because we have played AAU basketball against each other since the 4th grade and we have also battled in football since junior high. He is a great guy and good friend.

