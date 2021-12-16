 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021 Super 25: Quinn Lindsay

  • 0
Quinn Lindsay

Quinn Lindsay

Family

Parents: Chad and Lindsay Lindsay

Grandparents: Jerry and Terri Anderson; Carol and Dale Walker

Favorite football moment

Playing with CJ, my brother.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Montana Tech.

Plans after graduation

Serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, go to college (not sure where yet), hopefully become an Orthopedic Surgeon.

Top pregame song

"Orphan" by Slipknot.

Favorite childhood TV show

Superman.

Do you have any hidden talents?

People are also reading…

I play a mean game of chess.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

We definitely could have used (Lyman's) Rho Mecham this year on our line. That would have been insane.

BASICS

Height: 6-5

Weight: 275

Class: Senior

Positions: OG/DE

STATS

2021: 27 tackles, 3 sacks, INT, 3 PBU; 34 rushing yards, TD

Career: 127 tackles, 9 sacks, 5 PBU, INT, 3 blocked kicks

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Deion Sanders swipes nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, from Florida State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News