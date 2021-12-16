2021 Super 25: Quinn Lindsay

Family

Parents: Chad and Lindsay Lindsay

Grandparents: Jerry and Terri Anderson; Carol and Dale Walker

Favorite football moment

Playing with CJ, my brother.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Montana Tech.

Plans after graduation

Serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, go to college (not sure where yet), hopefully become an Orthopedic Surgeon.

Top pregame song

"Orphan" by Slipknot.

Favorite childhood TV show

Superman.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I play a mean game of chess.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

We definitely could have used (Lyman's) Rho Mecham this year on our line. That would have been insane.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0