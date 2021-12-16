2021 Super 25: Rho Mecham

Family

Parents: Angelica and Levi Mecham

Grandparents: Pamalla and Wayde Mecham; Luz C, Cruz-Garcia; Angel M. Tirado.

Favorite football moment

Winning back-to-back (state championships). It was an insane moment. All the hard work finally paid off and it was even better to do it with my brothers.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Recently I went to a game-day visit to ISU and had a really good time and I hope to play there.

Plans after graduation

I plan on serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then going to college somewhere for football.

Top pregame song

"Party Like A Rock Star" by Shop Boyz.

Favorite childhood TV show

Avatar the Last Airbender.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Ummm ... I like to play video games and I think I’m pretty good at them.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would definitely want to play with (Lovell's) Quinn Lindsay. He is a really cool, chill guy and it would have been fun to play with him.

