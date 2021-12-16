2021 Super 25: Sadler Smith

Family

Parents: Troy and Genny Smith

Grandparents: Rick and Cathy Olson

Favorite football moment

Our (28-22) comeback win over Star Valley on my birthday (Sept. 24).

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Wyoming, BYU, Utah, Montana State, Dixie State, Chadron State, Minot State, Montana Tech, Sterling College, Dickinson State, Carroll College.

Plans after graduation

Play college football.

Top pregame song

"In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins.

Favorite childhood TV show

Drake and Josh or Zooboomafoo.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Been known to be able to bust a move.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Brandon McDonald (Star Valley) or Luke Talich (Cody).

