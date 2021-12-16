 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Sadler Smith

Sadler Smith

Sadler Smith

Family

Parents: Troy and Genny Smith

Grandparents: Rick and Cathy Olson

Favorite football moment

Our (28-22) comeback win over Star Valley on my birthday (Sept. 24).

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Wyoming, BYU, Utah, Montana State, Dixie State, Chadron State, Minot State, Montana Tech, Sterling College, Dickinson State, Carroll College.

Plans after graduation

Play college football.

Top pregame song

"In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins.

Favorite childhood TV show

Drake and Josh or Zooboomafoo.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Been known to be able to bust a move.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Brandon McDonald (Star Valley) or Luke Talich (Cody).

BASICS

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195

Class: Senior

Positions: QB

STATS

2021: State-record 3,459 passing yards; 654 rushing yards; 4,113 all-purpose yards, 30 TDs

Career: 7,192 passing yards; 1,244 rushing yards; 8,436 all-purpose yards, 67 TDs

