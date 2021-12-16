2021 Super 25: Toran Graham

Family

Parents: Chelsi and Travis Graham

Grandparents: Danny Graham; Ranae Shumway; Jay and Susan Neves

Favorite football moment

Last home game and Senior Night versus Evanston.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Black Hills State and South Dakota School of Mines.

Plans after graduation

Go play college football and get a degree in kinesiology.

Top pregame song

“Exil 2” by Hiboky.

Favorite childhood TV show

Teen Titans.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can chase down calves in muck boots.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would have liked to play with the Star Valley team and coaching staff.

