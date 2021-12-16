 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Toran Graham

Toran Graham

Toran Graham

Family

Parents: Chelsi and Travis Graham

Grandparents: Danny Graham; Ranae Shumway; Jay and Susan Neves

Favorite football moment

Last home game and Senior Night versus Evanston.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Black Hills State and South Dakota School of Mines.

Plans after graduation

Go play college football and get a degree in kinesiology.

Top pregame song

“Exil 2” by Hiboky.

Favorite childhood TV show

Teen Titans.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can chase down calves in muck boots.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would have liked to play with the Star Valley team and coaching staff.

BASICS

Height: 6-1

Weight: 225

Class: Senior

Positions: FB/MLB/Punter

STATS

2021: 96 tackles, 3 sacks; 621 all-purpose yards, 5 TDs

Career: 261 tackles, 6 sacks; 1,491 all-purpose yards, 12 TDs

