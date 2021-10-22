 Skip to main content
2021 Wyoming state high school football playoff matchups
2021 Wyoming state high school football playoff matchups

  • Updated
Class 4A

No. 8 Cheyenne Central (2-7) at No. 1 Sheridan (8-1)

No. 5 Thunder Basin (6-3) at No. 4 Natrona County (6-3)

No. 7 Kelly Walsh (3-6) at No. 2 Rock Springs (8-1)

No. 6 Gillette (4-5) at No. 3 Cheyenne East (7-2)

Class 3A

4W Powell (6-3) at 1E Douglas (7-1)

3E Buffalo (5-3) at 2W Jackson (7-2)

4E Worland (4-4) at 1W Cody (8-0)

3W Star Valley (5-4) at 2E Lander (4-4)

Class 2A

4E Big Horn (3-5) at 1W Lyman (9-0)

3W Big Piney (6-3) at 2E Wheatland (7-2)

4W Cokeville (5-3) at 1E Torrington (7-2)

3E Upton-Sundance (6-2) at 2W Lovell (7-1)

Class 1A/9-man

4E Wright (4-4) at 1W Shoshoni (7-1)

3W Wind River (6-2) at 2E Lusk (6-2)

4W Riverside (4-4) at 1E Pine Bluffs (8-0)

3E Southeast (4-4) at 2W Rocky Mountain (7-1)

Class 1A/6-man

4W Dubois at 1E Hulett

3E Guernsey (3-5) at 2W Encampment (6-1)

4E Kaycee/Hanna at 1W Snake River

3W Meeteetse (4-3) at 2E Midwest (4-4)

