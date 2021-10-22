2021 Wyoming state high school football playoff matchups

Class 4A
No. 8 Cheyenne Central (2-7) at No. 1 Sheridan (8-1)
No. 5 Thunder Basin (6-3) at No. 4 Natrona County (6-3)
No. 7 Kelly Walsh (3-6) at No. 2 Rock Springs (8-1)
No. 6 Gillette (4-5) at No. 3 Cheyenne East (7-2)
Class 3A
4W Powell (6-3) at 1E Douglas (7-1)
3E Buffalo (5-3) at 2W Jackson (7-2)
4E Worland (4-4) at 1W Cody (8-0)
3W Star Valley (5-4) at 2E Lander (4-4)
Class 2A
4E Big Horn (3-5) at 1W Lyman (9-0)
3W Big Piney (6-3) at 2E Wheatland (7-2)
4W Cokeville (5-3) at 1E Torrington (7-2)
3E Upton-Sundance (6-2) at 2W Lovell (7-1)
Class 1A/9-man
4E Wright (4-4) at 1W Shoshoni (7-1)
3W Wind River (6-2) at 2E Lusk (6-2)
4W Riverside (4-4) at 1E Pine Bluffs (8-0)
3E Southeast (4-4) at 2W Rocky Mountain (7-1)