2022 Class 4A football preview caps

Cheyenne Central Indians

LAST YEAR: 2-8; lost to Sheridan 48-14 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Mike Apodaca (5th year; 19-22)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 14/2005

KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Keagan Bartlett (6-2, 215, sr); WR/DB Richard Prescott (6-2, 185, sr); RB/:B Jaxon Lobatos (5-10, 180, sr); WR/DB Jackson Whitworth (6-0, 170, sr); RB/LB Zecha King (6-0, 175, sr); OL/DL Chris Benboe (6-1, 245, sr); TE/LB Chase Talich (6-4, 180, jr); OL/DL Auggie Lain (6-2, 240, sr); OL/DL Colton Prindle (6-4, 220, jr).

OUTLOOK: Expect Central to bounce back after a disappointing season and be a tough out when the playoffs roll around.

Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

LAST YEAR: 8-3; defeated Gillette 31-12 in quarterfinals, lost to Rock Springs 55-34 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Chad Goff (17th year; 111-64)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2020

KEY RETURNERS: WR/CB Garet Schlabs (6-0, 175, sr; OL/DL Trevor Eldridge (6-0, 205, sr); ILB/RB Ethan Brinkman (6-0, 170, sr); RB/S Drew Jackson (6-0, 160, jr); QB/LB Cam Hayes (6-3, 176, jr); WR/S Jacob Culver (6-3, 175, sr); OL/LB Seth Scott (5-7, 175, sr); OLB/WR Nathan Mirich (6-1, 180, jr); OL/DL Colby Olson (6-1, 185, jr); WR/CB Dom Kaszas (5-11, 165, sr, transfer from Sheridan).

OUTLOOK: The addition of Kaszas, an all-state selection for the state champion Broncs last season, adds depth to an already deep group of skill position players and puts the T-Birds on the short list of title contenders.

Cheyenne South Bison

LAST YEAR: 0-9; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Eli Moody (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: None.

KEY RETURNERS: QB Osayas Garcia (jr); OL/DL Dylan Choate (sr); LB Robert Campbell (sr).

OUTLOOK: Moody has his work cut out for him as the Bison enter Week 1 having lost 21 consecutive games and haven't posted a winning season since the program kicked off in 2011.

Gillette Camels

LAST YEAR: 4-6; lost to Cheyenne East 31-12 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Andrew Rose (4th year; 7-22)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2008

KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Mason Drube (soph); QB/DB Aidan Orr (jr); RB/DB Ian Carter (sr); OL/DL Cooper Stevens (sr); WB/DB Jeff Pelton (sr).

OUTLOOK: The Camels haven't qualified for the playoffs in consecutive years since a 27-year run from 1990-2016, but should end that streak this season.

Kelly Walsh Trojans

LAST YEAR: 3-7; lost to Rock Springs 42-14 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Aaron Makelky (4th year; 10-21)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1981

KEY RETURNERS: DB/WR Erich Hulshizer (5-11, 165, sr); OL/DL Andrew Bessey (sr); OL/DL Chris Pickering (5-10, 210, sr); QB Gibson Sasser (6-1, 185, sr); DB/WR Landon Pepple (6-2, 195, sr); OL/DL Asher Vail (sr).

OUTLOOK: The Trojans might struggle out of the gate, but should be in contention for a playoff spot by the end of the season.

Laramie Plainsmen

LAST YEAR: 1-8; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Paul Ronga (2nd year; 1-8)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 16/1994

KEY RETURNERS: QB Ben Malone (jr); WR Adrien Calderon (sr); WR/DB Mason Branch (sr); WR/LB Jeremy Sanchez (sr).

OUTLOOK: The Plainsmen expect to be in the mix for one of the final playoff spots.

Natrona County Mustangs

LAST YEAR: 7-4; defeated Thunder Basin 17-14 in quarterfinals, lost to Sheridan 38-24 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Steve Harshman (32nd year; 219-95)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 18/2018

KEY RETURNERS: TE/DE Kayden Pharr (6-1, 212, sr); QB/LB Wyatt Powell (6-0, 215, sr); OL/DL Cody Crawford (6-2, 274, sr); LB/RB Mason Weickum (5-10, 173, sr); WR/DB Breckin McClintock (6-0, 165, sr); RB/DB Luke Spencer (5-10, 176, sr); WR/LB Preston Hytrek (6-2, 189, jr); OL/CL Colby Harlin (5-10, 240, sr); OL/DL Jared Markwardt (6-1, 221, sr).

OUTLOOK: The Mustangs have the depth and talent to challenge for their first state title in four years.

Rock Springs Tigers

LAST YEAR: 10-2; defeated Kelly Walsh 42-14 in quarterfinals, defeated Cheyenne East 55-34 in semifinals, lost to Sheridan 45-27 in championship game.

HEAD COACH: Mark Lenhardt (4th year; 19-13)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 7/2002

KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Carter McBurnett (sr); WR/DB Saben Carlsen (sr); RB/LB Andrew Graves (jr); WR/DB Goodness Okere (jr); QB Michael Faigl (jr).

OUTLOOK: The Tigers graduated a special senior class, but Lenhardt continues to build a solid program that will keep the Tigers in contention.

Sheridan Broncs

LAST YEAR: 11-1; defeated Cheyenne Central 48-14 in quarterfinals, defeated Natrona County 38-24 in semifinals, defeated Rock Springs 45-27 in championship game.

HEAD COACH: Jeff Mowry (5th year; 38-9)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 28/2021

KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB/K Colson Coon (5-10, 180, sr); WR/DB Matthew Ketner (sr); OL/DL Dillan Bennett (5-7, 205, sr); WR/DB Dane Steel (5-10, 158, jr); RB/LB Nahir Aguirre (5-9, 160, jr); QB/DB Cael Gilbertson (5-10, 170, sr).

OUTLOOK: The defending state champs have to replace their offensive and defensive lines, but the Broncs always seem to find a way. And having Coon in the backfield is a great place to start.

Thunder Basin

LAST YEAR: 6-4; lost to Natrona County 17-14 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Trent Pikula (6th year; 40-15)

STATE TITLES/LAST: None.

KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Kayden LaFramboise (6-4, 185, sr); OL/DL Logan Loftus (6-0, 215, sr); RB/DB Nic Black (5-6, 176, sr); TE/DE Lane Catlin (sr); OL/DL Jayden Luciano (sr); LB/RB Dillon Glick (sr).

OUTLOOK: The Bolts have to replace some key pieces from last year's team, but they should be ready to make another deep playoff run.