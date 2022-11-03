2022 prep football: Class 1A/6-man semifinals breakdown

3S Encampment (6-2) at 1S Snake River (9-0), noon

LAST WEEK: The visiting Tigers shut out Kaycee 57-0; the defending state champion Rattlers rolled to a 65-6 home victory against Hulett.

THIS SEASON: Snake River ran away with a 78-26 victory over Encampment in Week 6.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: The only previous time the Rattlers and Tigers met in the postseason was in last year's championship game, which Snake River won 65-24.

2S Dubois (8-1) at 1N Burlington (8-1), 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Rams had no problem as they routed Meeteetse 78-14; the Huskies were equally impressive with a 56-6 victory against Farson.

THIS SEASON: Dubois held on for a 60-52 victory in the final game of the regular season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be only the second time the teams have met in the playoffs, with Burlington shutting out Dubois in the 1986 quarterfinals.