2022 prep football: Class 1A/9-man semifinals breakdown

  • Updated
Trey Fike run vs Rocky Mountain

Shoshoni’s Trey Fike runs for yardage after catching a pass against Rocky Mountain during last year's Wyoming State High School Class 1A/9-man Championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Michael Smith, courtesy

2W Rocky Mountain (7-2) at 1E Pine Bluffs (9-0), 4 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Grizzlies overwhelmed Lingle-Fort Laramie to the tune of 65-19; the Hornets overcame a slow start for a 45-16 home win against Big Piney.

THIS SEASON: The teams have never played each other in the postseason.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Rocky Mountain ended Pine Bluffs' bid for a perfect season last year with a 30-24 victory in the semifinals.  ... The all-time postseason series is tied 2-2, with the Grizzlies winning in 1992 and last year and the Hornets winning in 1994 and 2016.

3W Wind River (7-2) at 1W Shoshoni (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

LAST WEEK: Cooper Frederick rushed for 551 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Cougars' 46-38 win at Southeast; the defending state champion Wranglers rolled to a 53-12 victory over Lusk.

THIS SEASON: Shoshoni defeated Wind River 25-14 in Week 7.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: All three of the postseason games between the Fremont County rivals have been in the past three years, with the Wranglers winning the previous two in the quarterfinals.

