2022 prep football: Class 3A semifinals breakdown

Cody's Jackson Schroeder is surrounded by Jackson defenders Matt Carney (51), Colter Dawson (44) and Will Pew (55) during last year's Wyoming State High School Class 3A State Championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Michael Smith, courtesy

2E Buffalo (6-3) at 1W Cody (9-0), 5 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bison held on for a 21-10 victory against Jackson; the two-time defending state champ Broncs rolled to a 63-14 home win over Worland.

THIS SEASON: Cody defeated Buffalo 35-13 in Week 3.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This is their first postseason meeting since 2017, when Cody pitched a 27-0 shutout in the quarterfinals. ... The all-time series is tied 2-2.

2W Star Valley (8-2) at 1E Douglas (8-1), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Braves had no problem with Lander, winning 41-17; the Bearcats rallied for a 27-21 victory over Powell in overtime.

THIS SEASON: This will be their first meeting of the season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: The teams have met 10 previous times in the postseason, with Douglas holding a 6-4 advantage. ... Douglas beat Star Valley in the 2020 quarterfinals to end the Braves' three-game winning streak in the series.

