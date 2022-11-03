2022 prep football: Class 3A semifinals breakdown

2E Buffalo (6-3) at 1W Cody (9-0), 5 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bison held on for a 21-10 victory against Jackson; the two-time defending state champ Broncs rolled to a 63-14 home win over Worland.

THIS SEASON: Cody defeated Buffalo 35-13 in Week 3.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This is their first postseason meeting since 2017, when Cody pitched a 27-0 shutout in the quarterfinals. ... The all-time series is tied 2-2.

2W Star Valley (8-2) at 1E Douglas (8-1), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Braves had no problem with Lander, winning 41-17; the Bearcats rallied for a 27-21 victory over Powell in overtime.

THIS SEASON: This will be their first meeting of the season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: The teams have met 10 previous times in the postseason, with Douglas holding a 6-4 advantage. ... Douglas beat Star Valley in the 2020 quarterfinals to end the Braves' three-game winning streak in the series.