2022 prep football: Class 4A semifinals breakdown

  • Updated
Wyatt Powell run vs Central

Natrona County quarterback Wyatt Powell runs for yardage in the Mustangs' victory over Cheyenne Central on Sept. 9 at Riske Field in Cheyenne.

 Alute Katilius, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

No. 4 Cheyenne Central (7-3) at No. 1 Sheridan (10-0), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Indians pulled away in the second half for a 41-10 victory over Thunder Basin; the defending state champ Broncs routed Laramie 52-27 to reach the semifinals for the 15th year in a row (2008-22).

THIS SEASON: Sheridan held on for a 24-21 victory over Central in Week 0.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: The Broncs are 7-0 all-time against the Indians in the postseason, including a 48-14 victory in the quarterfinals last year.

No. 3 Natrona County (8-2) at No. 2 Cheyenne East (9-1), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Mustangs scored touchdowns on their first five possessions on their way to a 63-6 shellacking of Gillette; the T-Birds used a second-half run to defeat Rock Springs 49-24.

THIS SEASON: East took advantage of six NC turnovers for a convincing 33-7 road win in Week 1.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be the 10th postseason meeting between the teams, with the Mustangs holding a 5-4 advantage. ... East won their quarterfinal matchup in 2019 to snap NC's two-game winning streak.

