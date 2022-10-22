 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 prep football state playoff schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Wyoming State High School Football Championships

Quarterfinals

All games Friday, unless noted

Class 4A

No. 8 Laramie (2-7) at No. 1 Sheridan (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Thunder Basin (5-4) at No. 4 Cheyenne Central (6-3), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Rock Springs (3-6) at No. 2 Cheyenne East (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Gillette (4-5) at No. 3 Natrona County (7-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

4W Powell (4-5) at 1E Douglas (7-1), 6 p.m.

3E Lander (5-3) at 2W Star Valley (7-2), 5 p.m.

4E Worland (4-4) at 1W Cody (8-0), 6 p.m.

3W Jackson (4-5) at 2E Buffalo (5-3), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

4W Mountain View (5-3) at 1E Big Horn (7-1), 1 p.m.

3E Burns (4-4) at 2W Lyman (7-2), 1 p.m.

4E Newcastle (4-4) at 1W Lovell (8-0), 1 p.m.

3W Cokeille (6-2) at 2E Tongue River (8-1), TBD

Class 1A/9-man

4W Big Piney (6-2) at 1E Pine Bluffs (8-0), TBD

3E Lingle-Fort Laramie (6-2) at 2W Rocky Mountain (6-2), TBD

4E Lusk (4-4) at 1W Shoshoni (7-1), 2 p.m.

3W Wind River (6-2) at 2E Southeast (6-2), 4 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

4S Farson (2-4) at 1N Burlington (7-1), noon (Saturday)

3N Meeteetse (4-5) at 2S Dubois (7-1), 1 p.m. (Saturday)

4N Hulett (3-5) at 1S Snake River (8-0), noon

3S Encampment (5-2) at 2N Kaycee (6-3), 2 p.m.

