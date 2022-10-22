2022 prep football state playoff schedule

Wyoming State High School Football Championships
Quarterfinals
All games Friday, unless noted
Class 4A
No. 8 Laramie (2-7) at No. 1 Sheridan (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Thunder Basin (5-4) at No. 4 Cheyenne Central (6-3), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Rock Springs (3-6) at No. 2 Cheyenne East (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Gillette (4-5) at No. 3 Natrona County (7-2), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
4W Powell (4-5) at 1E Douglas (7-1), 6 p.m.
3E Lander (5-3) at 2W Star Valley (7-2), 5 p.m.
4E Worland (4-4) at 1W Cody (8-0), 6 p.m.
3W Jackson (4-5) at 2E Buffalo (5-3), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
4W Mountain View (5-3) at 1E Big Horn (7-1), 1 p.m.
3E Burns (4-4) at 2W Lyman (7-2), 1 p.m.
4E Newcastle (4-4) at 1W Lovell (8-0), 1 p.m.
3W Cokeille (6-2) at 2E Tongue River (8-1), TBD
Class 1A/9-man
4W Big Piney (6-2) at 1E Pine Bluffs (8-0), TBD
3E Lingle-Fort Laramie (6-2) at 2W Rocky Mountain (6-2), TBD
4E Lusk (4-4) at 1W Shoshoni (7-1), 2 p.m.
3W Wind River (6-2) at 2E Southeast (6-2), 4 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
4S Farson (2-4) at 1N Burlington (7-1), noon (Saturday)
3N Meeteetse (4-5) at 2S Dubois (7-1), 1 p.m. (Saturday)
4N Hulett (3-5) at 1S Snake River (8-0), noon
3S Encampment (5-2) at 2N Kaycee (6-3), 2 p.m.