agate

2022 prep football state semifinal results/schedule

Natrona County Football

Cheyenne East's Drew Jackson runs for yardage in the Thunderbirds' game against Natrona County on Sept. 2 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Wyoming State High School Football Championships

Semifinals

All games Friday unless noted

Class 4A

4 Cheyenne Central (7-3) at 1 Sheridan (10-0), (n)

3 Natrona County (8-2) at 2 Cheyenne East (9-1), (n)

Class 3A

2E Buffalo (6-3) at 1W Cody (9-0), (n)

2W Star Valley (8-2) at 1E Douglas (8-1), (n)

Class 2A

3W Cokeville (7-2) at 1W Lovell (9-0), 1 p.m. (Saturday)

1E Big Horn (9-1) 7, 2W Lyman (8-3) 0

Class 1A/9-man

2W Rocky Mountain (7-2) at 1E Pine Bluffs (9-0), (n)

3W Wind River (7-2) at 1W Shoshoni (8-1), 2 p.m. (Saturday)

Class 1A 6/man

1S Snake River (10-0) 71, 3S Encampment (6-3) 8

2S Dubois (8-1) at 1N Burlington (8-1), (n)

