2022 prep football state semifinal results/schedule

Wyoming State High School Football Championships
Semifinals
All games Friday unless noted
Class 4A
4 Cheyenne Central (7-3) at 1 Sheridan (10-0), (n)
3 Natrona County (8-2) at 2 Cheyenne East (9-1), (n)
Class 3A
2E Buffalo (6-3) at 1W Cody (9-0), (n)
2W Star Valley (8-2) at 1E Douglas (8-1), (n)
Class 2A
3W Cokeville (7-2) at 1W Lovell (9-0), 1 p.m. (Saturday)
1E Big Horn (9-1) 7, 2W Lyman (8-3) 0
Class 1A/9-man
People are also reading…
2W Rocky Mountain (7-2) at 1E Pine Bluffs (9-0), (n)
3W Wind River (7-2) at 1W Shoshoni (8-1), 2 p.m. (Saturday)
Class 1A 6/man
1S Snake River (10-0) 71, 3S Encampment (6-3) 8
2S Dubois (8-1) at 1N Burlington (8-1), (n)