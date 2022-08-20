 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

2022 prep football: Week 0 schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Friday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Douglas, 5 p.m.

Riverton at Powell, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Casper Christian at Midwest (6-man), 6 p.m.

Interstate

Ben Lomond, Utah at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Malad, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Hot Springs, S.D., 6 p.m.

Star Valley vs. Shelley, Idaho, 7 p.m. (at Boise, Idaho)

Torrington at Gering, Neb., 7 p.m.

Uintah, Utah at Green River, 7 p.m.

Wheatland at Mitchell, Neb., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Inter-class

Sheridan JV at Tongue River, 10 a.m.

Interstate

Bridger, Mont. at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

