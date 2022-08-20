2022 prep football: Week 0 schedule

Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Cody at Douglas, 5 p.m.
Riverton at Powell, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Casper Christian at Midwest (6-man), 6 p.m.
Interstate
Ben Lomond, Utah at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Jackson at Teton, Idaho, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Lyman at Malad, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Newcastle at Hot Springs, S.D., 6 p.m.
Star Valley vs. Shelley, Idaho, 7 p.m. (at Boise, Idaho)
Torrington at Gering, Neb., 7 p.m.
Uintah, Utah at Green River, 7 p.m.
Wheatland at Mitchell, Neb., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Inter-class
Sheridan JV at Tongue River, 10 a.m.
Interstate
Bridger, Mont. at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.