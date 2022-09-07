2022 prep football: Week 2 Game of the Week

FRIDAY: Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The T-Birds forced seven turnovers in a 33-7 rout of Natrona County; the Bolts won 36-21 at Rock Springs.

LAST TIME: Thunder Basin opened the 2021 season with a 39-34 victory at East. ... The Bolts have won the last four regular-season meetings against the T-Birds and lead the all-time series 5-2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For East, junior RB Drew Jackson has rushed for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 4 passes for 98 yards and a score. He also has 2 interceptions. ... Senior Garet Schlabs has caught 11 passes for 160 yards and also returned an interception for a scored against Natrona County. ... Junior QB Cam Hayes has completed 38 of 41 passes for 401 yards and 4 TDs without throwing a pick. ... Defensively, senior Ethan Brinkman has 24 tackles, including 2 TFL and 2 sacks.

The Thunder Basin offensive attack is led by junior QB Alonso Aguilar and senior WR Kayden LaFramboise. Aguilar has completed 24 of 33 passes for 376 yards and 6 TDs with 1 INT. All six of the TDs have gone to LaFramboise, who has 10 receptions for 221 yards. ... Senior RB Nic Black has rushed for 239 yards and 5 TDs. ... Senior Logan Loftus leads the defense with 18 tackles and 5 TFL.