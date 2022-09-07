2022 prep football: Week 2 Key Games

Class 4A

FRIDAY: Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Mustangs committed seven turnovers in a 33-7 home loss to Cheyenne East; the Indians shut down Kelly Walsh in a 21-3 home victory.

LAST TIME: Natrona County opened last season with a 22-0 shutout of Central ... The Mustangs lead the all-time series, which began in 1909 and has been played every year since 1920, 56-49-3.

Class 3A

FRIDAY: Worland at Cody, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Warriors rolled to a 28-7 victory over Powell; the Broncs shut out Riverton 49-0.

LAST TIME: Cody defeated Worland 40-7 in the state quarterfinals. ... The Broncs have won nine in a row and 19 of the last 20 against the Warriors and lead the all-time series, which began in 1924, 51-33-1.

Class 2A

FRIDAY: Cokeville at Lovell, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Panthers traveled to Utah and came home with a 42-21 win over the Southfield Sky View JV; the Bulldogs held on for a 14-7 win at Big Horn.

LAST TIME: Lovell won 21-6 at Cokeville last season in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Class 1A/9-man

FRIDAY: Rocky Mountain at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Grizzlies shut out visiting Wright 59-0; the Punchers pulled out a tough 14-6 win at Lusk.

LAST TIME: Big Piney won 20-12 back in 2008. ... The Punchers lead the all-time series 7-2.

Class 1A/6-man

FRIDAY: Snake River at Dubois, 3 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Rattlers won 48-0 at Meeteetse; the Rams blasted Hulett 58-14 at Ten Sleep.

LAST TIME: Snake River shut out Dubois 46-0 last year on its way to a perfect season. ... The Rattlers have won six of the past seven and lead the all-time series 8-5.