2022 prep football: Week 2 Power Poll

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (2-0, last week 1): The defending state champs take a nine-game winning streak into their home game against winless Laramie.

2. Cheyenne East (2-0, 2): After a convincing victory at Natrona County, the T-Birds travel to Gillette to take on …

3. Thunder Basin (2-0, 4): The Bolts survived their first test of the season, winning 36-21 at Rock Springs.

4. Cheyenne Central (1-1, not ranked): The Indians shut down Kelly Walsh (87 yards of offense) as they brace for an early season showdown against …

5. Natrona County (1-1, 3): The Mustangs turned the ball over seven times in the loss to East and will try to bounce back at Central.

Dropped out: No. 5 Rock Springs (1-1).

Class 3A

1. Cody (1-0, 1): The two-time defending state champs shut out Riverton 49-0 for their 17th consecutive victory as they get ready for a home game against Worland.

2. Star Valley (2-0, 3): The Braves will look to go 3-0 against teams from Idaho when they play at Sugar-Salem.

3. Lander (1-0, NR): After an impressive season-opening 44-16 win at Green River, the Tigers will look to end a five-game losing streak to Powell.

4. Buffalo (1-0, 5): The Bison head to Colorado to take on Loveland Resurrection Christian after defeating 2A Newcastle to open the season.

5. Worland (1-0, NR): Can the Warriors build on their 28-7 victory over Powell and upset the Broncs?

Dropped out: No. 2 Douglas (0-1); No. 4 Powell (1-1).

Class 2A

1. Lovell (1-0, 2): Last year’s state runner-up won a tough one at Big Horn ahead of this week’s West Conference battle against …

2. Cokeville (1-0, 3): After opening the Martin Linford with a victory, the Panthers try to keep things rolling against the Bulldogs.

3. Lyman (1-1, 1): The two-time defending state champs had their 20-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss at Bear Lake, Idaho. They’ll try to rebound at Pinedale.

4. Tongue River (1-0, NR): The Eagles blasted Thermopolis 49-6 ahead of this week’s home game against Glenrock.

5. Mountain View (1-0, NR): Looking to bounce back from their first losing record since 2011, the Buffalos host Rich County, Utah.

Dropped out: No. 4 Upton-Sundance (0-0); No. 5 Big Horn (0-1).

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (1-0, 2): The Hornets traveled to Shoshoni and knocked off the defending state champs ahead of this week’s game at Guernsey.

2. Rocky Mountain (1-0, 3): After shutting out Wright 59-0 the Grizzlies open West Conference play at Big Piney.

3. Wind River (1-0, 4): The Cougars look to stay perfect when they host St. Stephens on Thursday.

4. Shoshoni (0-1, 1): The Wranglers look to bounce back when they host an improved Greybull team.

5. Big Piney (1-0, NR): The Punchers’ first 9-man game was a 14-6 win at Lusk. No. 2 comes against last year’s state runner-up.

Dropped out: No. 5 Lingle-Fort Laramie (1-0).

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (1-0, 1): The defending state champs pitched a 48-0 shutout at Meeteetse ahead of their South Conference showdown at …

2. Dubois (1-0, 3): The Rams won 58-14 at Hulett as they prepare to do battle with the Rattlers.

3. Burlington (1-0, 2): The Huskies topped Casper Christian 66-6 and now get ready for a trip to Hulett.

4. Encampment (1-0, 4): The Tigers were leading Ten Sleep 53-0 before the undermanned Pioneers called it quits and now get ready for a trip to Farson.

5. Kaycee (1-0, NR): The Buckaroos host Meeteetse after winning 36-14 at Hanna.

Dropped out: No. 5 Farson (0-0).