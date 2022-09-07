2022 prep football: Week 2 storylines

STARTING OFF: The 13 first-year coaches are 5-7 entering this weekend's games (Ryan Lay and Farson kick off their season Saturday against Encampment). ... Two games last week pitted first-year coaches against each other. Rawlins (David Hastings) snapped an 18-game losing streak with a 39-6 victory at Pinedale (David Thrash) and Big Piney (Jeromy Moffat) won 14-6 at Lusk (Chris Skeen). It was also the Punchers' first Class 1A/9-man game. ... Other winners were Marty Linford at Cokeville, Carl Federer at Glenrock and Rod Frederick at Wind River. ... Cokeville has won seven consecutive season openers. ... Sheridan is 2-0 for the 10th consecutive season.