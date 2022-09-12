2022 prep football: Week 3 Power Rankings

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (3-0, last week 1): The defending state champs extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 55-6 home win over Laramie ahead of this week’s game at Rock Springs.

2. Cheyenne East (3-0, 2): The T-Birds host winless Laramie after surviving a 52-42 shootout victory at …

3. Thunder Basin (2-1, 3): The Bolts will try to rebound against Cheyenne Central, which dropped a 14-10 decision to ..

4. Natrona County (2-1): The Mustangs rushed for 370 yards in the win over the Indians and now get ready to head across town to face Kelly Walsh in the annual Oil Bowl.

5. Gillette (2-1): After rallying for a 31-28 home victory over Rock Springs, the Camels play at Cheyenne South.

Dropped out: No. 4 Cheyenne Central (1-2).

Class 3A

1. Cody (2-0, 1): The two-time defending state champs have now won 18 in a row after a 67-7 dismantling of Worland. Next up for the Broncs is a trip to Buffalo.

2. Jackson (2-1, NR): The Broncs will be seeking their third consecutive victory when they travel across state lines to take on South Fremont, Idaho.

3. Star Valley (2-1, 2): Despite a 34-7 loss to Sugar-Salem, Idaho, the Braves will be favored to get back on the winning track against winless Riverton.

4. Douglas (1-1, NR): The Bearcats traveled to Nebraska and came home with a 45-24 victory over Gering. Next on the slate is a home game against always-tough Powell.

5. Buffalo (1-1, 4): The Bison lost 20-14 in overtime at Loveland (Colo.) Resurrection Christian and now have to get ready to take on what looks to be a juggernaut in Cody.

Dropped out: No. 3 Lander (1-1); No. 5 Worland (1-1).

Class 2A

1. Lovell (2-0, 1): The Bulldogs opened West Conference play with a 27-7 victory over visiting Cokeville. The going should get tougher this weekend when they travel to …

2. Lyman (2-1, 3): The two-time defending state champs can take over the top spot in the West with a win over the Bulldogs.

3. Tongue River (2-0, 4): After a 43-0 shutout of Glenrock, the Eagles take on Upton-Sundance, which is 9-0 all-time against Tongue River.

4. Big Horn (1-1, NR): The Rams got an impressive 40-6 road victory over Upton-Sundance and will head to Glenrock looking for win No. 2.

5. Mountain View (2-0, 5): It took only two weeks for the Buffalos to surpass last year’s win total (1-7). This week they’re hoping to avenge last season’s loss to Thermopolis.

Dropped out: No. 2 Cokeville (1-1).

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (2-0, 1): The Hornets host Wright after pitching a 61-0 shutout at Guernsey last week.

2. Shoshoni (1-1, 4): The defending state champs shut out Greybull 53-0 ahead of this week’s game against the Cheyenne East JV in the Capital City.

3. Wind River (2-0, 3): The Cougars are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2009 when they host undefeated Riverside in a West Conference matchup.

4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (2-0, NR): A 41-0 shutout at Lusk gives the Doggers a 111-0 scoring advantage in their first two games. Can they continue the streak when they host Guernsey?

5. Big Piney (2-0, 5): The Punchers play at Greybull on Thursday after a 12-8 victory over last year’s state runner-up Rocky Mountain.

Dropped out: No. 2 Rocky Mountain (1-1).

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (2-0, 1): The defending state champs extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 44-28 win at Dubois and now host winless Hanna.

2. Burlington (2-0, 3): The Huskies – 74-18 winners at Hulett – host a Midwest team that set a school record in an 88-0 shutout of Ten Sleep last week.

3. Encampment (2-0, 4): The Tigers shut out Farson 28-0 ahead of Saturday’s home game against Dubois.

4. Kaycee (2-0, 5): The Buckaroos play at winless Ten Sleep after last week’s 42-32 home win over Meeteetse.

5. Dubois (1-1, 2): The Rams try to bounce back after last week’s loss to Snake River when they travel to Encampment.