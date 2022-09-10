2022 prep football: Week 3 schedule Sept. 15-17

Thursday
Class 1A/9-man West
Big Piney at Greybull, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Star Valley at Riverton, 12:30 p.m.
Cody at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Lander, 6 p.m.
Powell at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Green River at Worland, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Big Horn at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Tongue River at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Upton)
Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Lovell at Lyman, 1 p.m.
Pinedale at Cokeville, 2 p.m.
Mountain View at Thermopolis, 3 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Wright at Pine Bluffs, 5 p.m.
Moorcroft at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Shoshoni at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.
Riverside at Wind River, 6 p.m.
Interstate
Jackson at South Fremont, Idaho, 6 p.m.
Rich County, Utah at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Moffat County, Colo. at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/9-man East
Lusk at Saratoga, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Wyoming Indian at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man North
Midwest at Burlington, noon
Hulett at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Kaycee at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Dubois at Encampment, 2 p.m.
Hanna at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Open: Farson.