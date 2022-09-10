 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 prep football: Week 3 schedule Sept. 15-17

Thursday

Class 1A/9-man West

Big Piney at Greybull, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Star Valley at Riverton, 12:30 p.m.

Cody at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Lander, 6 p.m.

Powell at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Green River at Worland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Big Horn at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Tongue River at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Upton)

Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Lovell at Lyman, 1 p.m.

Pinedale at Cokeville, 2 p.m.

Mountain View at Thermopolis, 3 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Wright at Pine Bluffs, 5 p.m.

Moorcroft at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Shoshoni at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.

Riverside at Wind River, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Jackson at South Fremont, Idaho, 6 p.m.

Rich County, Utah at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Moffat County, Colo. at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/9-man East

Lusk at Saratoga, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Wyoming Indian at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man North

Midwest at Burlington, noon

Hulett at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

Kaycee at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man South

Dubois at Encampment, 2 p.m.

Hanna at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Open: Farson.

