2022 prep football: Week 4 Power Rankings

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (4-0, last week 1): The defending state champs won at Rock Springs ahead of this week’s home game against a talented Thunder Basin squad.

2. Cheyenne East (4-0, 2): The T-Birds continued to roll – 63-7 over Laramie – as they head west on I-80 to take on Rock Springs.

3. Natrona County (3-1, 4): Following their sixth consecutive victory Oil Bowl against Kelly Walsh, the Mustangs welcome winless Cheyenne South to Cheney Alumni.

4. Gillette (3-1, 5): After a dominating 51-10 win at Cheyenne South, the Camels try to extend their winning streak to four games when they host Kelly Walsh.

5. Cheyenne Central (2-2, not ranked): The Indians shut out Thunder Basin in the second half in a 41-28 road victory. Now they look to keep rolling against winless Laramie.

Dropped out: No. 3 Thunder Basin (2-2).

Class 3A

1. Cody (3-0, 1): The defending state champs extended their winning streak to 19 games with a 35-13 victory at Buffalo ahead of their West Conference opener against an up-and-down Jackson team.

2. Star Valley (3-1, 3): The Braves’ offense is rolling behind QB Taft McClure, who threw a school-record seven touchdown passes in the 59-19 win at Riverton. Evanston will try to slow down McClure and the Braves on Friday.

3. Douglas (2-1, 4): After a season-opening loss at Jackson, the Bearcats are rolling as they head into their East Conference opener against …

4. Worland (2-1, NR): The Warriors cruised to a 41-18 home win over Green River.

5. Jackson (2-2, 2): Can the Broncs snap their five-game losing streak – including back-to-back championship game losses – to Cody?

Dropped out: No. 5 Buffalo (1-2).

Class 2A

1. Lovell (3-0, 1): After a 12-6 overtime victory on the road against two-time defending state champ Lyman, the Bulldogs will try to avoid an upset against winless Pinedale.

2. Tongue River (3-0, 3): The Eagles host Newcastle after ending a nine-game losing streak to Upton-Sundance with a 20-8 road win.

3. Lyman (2-2, 2): If the Eagles want to remain in the mix for the West Conference top seed they’ll need to start with a victory at rival …

4. Mountain View (3-0, 4): The Buffalos can make a statement with a win in the Sublette County Showdown.

5. Big Horn (2-1, 5): After a 49-0 shutout win at Glenrock, the Rams welcome Torrington to town.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (3-0, 1): The Hornets, who rolled to a 40-18 victory over Wright, play at 0-3 Moorcroft.

2. Shoshoni (2-1, 2): The defending state champs host a Rocky Mountain team looking to avenge last year’s loss in the state championship game.

3. Wind River (3-0, 3): The Cougars face their biggest test of the season when they play at No. 5 Big Piney.

4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (3-0, 4): The Doggers have outscored their opponents 191-0 after last week’s 80-0 shutout of Guernsey. Can they keep the scoreless streak going at Wright?

5. Big Piney (3-0, 5): The Punchers won 32-12 at Greybull as they prepare to welcome Wind River to town for a West Conference showdown.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (3-0, 1): The defending state champs have the week off after pitching a 53-0 shutout against Hanna.

2. Burlington (3-0, 2): The Huskies routed Midwest 78-26 and have a short week as they play at Meeteetse on Thursday.

3. Kaycee (3-0, 4): The Buckaroos host rival Midwest following their 51-6 victory at Ten Sleep.

4. Dubois (2-1, 5): The Rams had an impressive 70-44 victory at Encampment ahead of their home game against Farson.

5. Encampment (2-1, 3): The Tigers will look to get back in the winning column when they host Hanna.