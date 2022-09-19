 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

2022 prep football: Week 4 Power Rankings

Oil Bowl Weickum run

Kelly Walsh's Jonas Bird (33) and Erich Hulshizer try to bring down Natrona County running back Mason Weickum during the Oil Bowl on Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Liz Masterson, for the Star-Tribune

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (4-0, last week 1): The defending state champs won at Rock Springs ahead of this week’s home game against a talented Thunder Basin squad.

2. Cheyenne East (4-0, 2): The T-Birds continued to roll – 63-7 over Laramie – as they head west on I-80 to take on Rock Springs.

3. Natrona County (3-1, 4): Following their sixth consecutive victory Oil Bowl against Kelly Walsh, the Mustangs welcome winless Cheyenne South to Cheney Alumni.

4. Gillette (3-1, 5): After a dominating 51-10 win at Cheyenne South, the Camels try to extend their winning streak to four games when they host Kelly Walsh.

5. Cheyenne Central (2-2, not ranked): The Indians shut out Thunder Basin in the second half in a 41-28 road victory. Now they look to keep rolling against winless Laramie.

Dropped out: No. 3 Thunder Basin (2-2).

Class 3A

1. Cody (3-0, 1): The defending state champs extended their winning streak to 19 games with a 35-13 victory at Buffalo ahead of their West Conference opener against an up-and-down Jackson team.

2. Star Valley (3-1, 3): The Braves’ offense is rolling behind QB Taft McClure, who threw a school-record seven touchdown passes in the 59-19 win at Riverton. Evanston will try to slow down McClure and the Braves on Friday.

3. Douglas (2-1, 4): After a season-opening loss at Jackson, the Bearcats are rolling as they head into their East Conference opener against …

4. Worland (2-1, NR): The Warriors cruised to a 41-18 home win over Green River.

5. Jackson (2-2, 2): Can the Broncs snap their five-game losing streak – including back-to-back championship game losses – to Cody?

Dropped out: No. 5 Buffalo (1-2).

Class 2A

1. Lovell (3-0, 1): After a 12-6 overtime victory on the road against two-time defending state champ Lyman, the Bulldogs will try to avoid an upset against winless Pinedale.

2. Tongue River (3-0, 3): The Eagles host Newcastle after ending a nine-game losing streak to Upton-Sundance with a 20-8 road win.

3. Lyman (2-2, 2): If the Eagles want to remain in the mix for the West Conference top seed they’ll need to start with a victory at rival …

4. Mountain View (3-0, 4): The Buffalos can make a statement with a win in the Sublette County Showdown.

5. Big Horn (2-1, 5): After a 49-0 shutout win at Glenrock, the Rams welcome Torrington to town.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (3-0, 1): The Hornets, who rolled to a 40-18 victory over Wright, play at 0-3 Moorcroft.

2. Shoshoni (2-1, 2): The defending state champs host a Rocky Mountain team looking to avenge last year’s loss in the state championship game.

3. Wind River (3-0, 3): The Cougars face their biggest test of the season when they play at No. 5 Big Piney.

4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (3-0, 4): The Doggers have outscored their opponents 191-0 after last week’s 80-0 shutout of Guernsey. Can they keep the scoreless streak going at Wright?

5. Big Piney (3-0, 5): The Punchers won 32-12 at Greybull as they prepare to welcome Wind River to town for a West Conference showdown.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (3-0, 1): The defending state champs have the week off after pitching a 53-0 shutout against Hanna.

2. Burlington (3-0, 2): The Huskies routed Midwest 78-26 and have a short week as they play at Meeteetse on Thursday.

3. Kaycee (3-0, 4): The Buckaroos host rival Midwest following their 51-6 victory at Ten Sleep.

4. Dubois (2-1, 5): The Rams had an impressive 70-44 victory at Encampment ahead of their home game against Farson.

5. Encampment (2-1, 3): The Tigers will look to get back in the winning column when they host Hanna.

