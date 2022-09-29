2022 prep football: Week 5 Key Games

Class 4A

FRIDAY: No. 2 Cheyenne East (5-0) at No. 1 Sheridan (5-0), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The T-Birds pulled away in the second half for a 54-20 win at Rock Springs; the Broncs held off Thunder Basin 34-27.

LAST TIME: East won 24-21 last season to hand Sheridan its only loss.

SERIES HISTORY: The T-Birds have won three consecutive games, including 31-21 in the 2020 semifinals on their way to winning the state title. ... The Broncos lead the all-time series 30-15. ... East head coach Chad Goff is 4-14 against the Broncs; Sheridan's Jeff Mowry is 2-3 in the series.

FRIDAY: No. 4 Gillette (4-1) at Thunder Basin (2-3), 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Camels got two late touchdowns to defeat Kelly Walsh 49-33; the Bolts lost 34-27 at Sheridan.

LAST TIME: Thunder Basin routed Gillette 61-15 last year.

SERIES HISTORY: The Bolts are 6-0 all-time against the Camels since the program started in 2017. ... Thunder Basin has outscored Gillette 301-56, with the closest game its 24-20 victory in the 2019 quarterfinals.

Class 3A

FRIDAY: No. 3 Douglas (3-1) at No. 4 Buffalo (2-2), 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bearcats defeated visiting Worland 24-7; the Bison won 29-21 at Lander.

LAST TIME: Douglas defeated Buffalo 41-7 in the regular season last year.

SERIES HISTORY: The Bison lead the all-time series 37-34-1. ... The teams first met on the gridiron in 1928. ... They have played every year since 2004, with Douglas holding a 14-8 advantage. ... Douglas head coach Jay Rhoades is 14-5 against the Bison; Buffalo's Rob Hammond is 3-7 in the series.

FRIDAY: No. 2 Star Valley (4-1) at No. 5 Powell (3-2), 5 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Braves shut out Evanston 21-0; the Panthers clawed their way to a 26-14 victory at Green River.

LAST TIME: Star Valley won last year's regular-season meeting 29-13.

SERIES HISTORY: The Braves have won six of the last seven games in the series and hold a 31-14 advantage.

Class 2A

FRIDAY: No. 5 Cokeville (3-1) at Mountain View (3-1), 4 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Panthers defeated Kemmerer 35-12; the Buffalos lost 28-10 to Lyman.

LAST TIME: Cokeville defeated Mountain View 28-7 in the 2021 regular season.

SERIES HISTORY: The Panthers lead the all-time series 36-22-1. ... Buffalos' head coach Brent Walk is 5-5 against the Panthers. ... This will be the first time since 1979 that Todd Dayton won't be on the Cokeville sidelines for the rivalry game.

Class 1A/6-man

FRIDAY: No. 5 Encampment (3-1) at No. 3 Kaycee (4-0), 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Tigers pitched a 70-0 shutout against Hanna; the Buckaroos stayed unbeaten with a 48-33 victory over Midwest.

LAST TIME: The two teams have never played each other in football.