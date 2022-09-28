2022 prep football: Week 5 Power Rankings

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (5-0, last week 1): The defending state champs extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 34-27 home win over Thunder Basin as they get ready for a showdown against visiting …

2. Cheyenne East (5-0, 2): The T-Birds rolled to a 54-20 road victory at Rock Springs.

3. Natrona County (4-1, 3): The Mustangs shut out Cheyenne South 57-0 ahead of this week’s home game against Rock Springs.

4. Gillette (4-1, 4): The Camels, who pulled away for a 49-33 victory against Kelly Walsh, head across town to take on Thunder Basin.

5. Cheyenne Central (3-2, 5): The Indians host winless Cheyenne South one week after beating winless Laramie 42-6.

Class 3A

1. Cody (4-0, 1): The Broncs took a scenic trip through Yellowstone and returned home with a 54-7 rout of Jackson. The two-time defending state champs will be seeking their 21st consecutive victory when they host Green River.

2. Star Valley (4-1, 2): After shutting out Evanston 21-0 the Braves head to Powell for a West Conference battle.

3. Douglas (3-1, 3): The Bearcats handled Worland 24-7 ahead of this week’s game at longtime rival …

4. Buffalo (2-2, not ranked): The Bison won 29-21 at Lander and can take control of the East Conference with a home win against Douglas.

5. Powell (3-2, NR): Can the Panthers end their win-one, lose-one pattern when they host Star Valley?

Dropped out: No. 4 Worland (2-2); No. 5 Jackson (2-3).

Class 2A

1. Lovell (4-0, 1): The Bulldogs overwhelmed Pinedale 59-7 and head out of state this week to take on Rich County, Utah.

2. Tongue River (4-0, 2): The Eagles will be looking for their first 5-0 start since 2006 when Torrington comes to Dayton for a Friday afternoon contest.

3. Lyman (3-2, 3): The two-time defending state champs defeated Mountain View in the Bridger Valley Bowl ahead of Thursday’s home game against Kemmerer.

4. Big Horn (3-1, 5): The Rams topped Torrington 42-7 and can stay tied atop the East Conference standings with a home win against Wheatland.

5. Cokeville (3-1, NR): After defeating Kemmerer 35-12 the Panthers head to Mountain View for a West Conference battle with the Buffalos.

Dropped out: No. 4 Mountain View (3-1).

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (4-0, 1): The Hornets raced to a 49-8 victory at Moorcroft as they get ready to welcome Lusk to town.

2. Wind River (4-0, 3): The Cougars won a 20-18 slugfest at Big Piney as they get ready to host Fremont County rival Wyoming Indian on Thursday.

3. Shoshoni (3-1, 2): The defending state champs host Riverside on Thursday following a tough 28-20 victory against Rocky Mountain.

4. Lingle-Fort Laramie (4-0, 4): After allowing their first points of the season in a 50-6 win at Wright, the Doggers return home to host Moorcroft.

5. Big Piney (3-1, 5): Despite the loss to Wind River, the Punchers remain a team to watch out for when the postseason rolls around. They’re scheduled to host St. Stephens, which has struggled with numbers this season, on Saturday.

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (4-0, 1): The defending state champs extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 62-19 win over the Green River JV ahead of Saturday’s game against Hulett in Midwest.

2. Burlington (4-0, 2): After rolling to a 54-16 win over Meeteetse, the Huskies host Farson.

3. Kaycee (4-0, 3): The Buckaroos step out of conference when they host Encampment.

4. Dubois (3-1, 4): The Rams overwhelmed Farson 72-18 and look for a similar result when they host Meeteetse.

5. Encampment (3-1, 5): The Tigers shut out Hanna 70-0 as they get ready to travel to Johnson County for a possible playoff preview.