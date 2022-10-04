2022 prep football: Week 6 Key Games

Class 4A

FRIDAY: No. 4 Cheyenne Central (4-2) at No. 2 Cheyenne East (5-1), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Indians shut out Cheyenne South 49-0; the T-Birds dropped a 42-39 decision at No. 1 Sheridan.

LAST TIME: East won 33-27 in the regular season last year.

SERIES HISTORY: The T-Birds have won six in a row and 12 of 13 but Central still leads the all-time series 43-29. ... The Capital City Bowl has been contested every year since 1960. ... East head coach Chad Goff is 14-4 against the Indians; Central head coach Mike Apodaca is 0-4 against the T-Birds.

Class 3A

FRIDAY: No. 1 Cody (5-0) at No. 2 Star Valley (5-1), 5 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Broncs blasted Green River 69-6; the Braves won 48-14 at Powell.

LAST TIME: Cody won 22-3 in the regular season and 24-17 in the state semifinals last year.

SERIES HISTORY: Star Valley leads the all-time series 25-12. ... Braves head coach McKay Young is 6-3 against the Broncs. ... Cody head coach Matt McFadden is 4-8 against Star Valley.

Class 2A

FRIDAY: No. 2 Tongue River (5-0) at Burns (3-2), 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Eagles defeated Torrington 48-13; the Broncs won 14-6 at Glenrock.

LAST TIME: Tongue River defeated Burns 12-8 last season

SERIES HISTORY: The Broncs won the first six games in the series, including one by forfeit in 2013, before the Eagles' victory last year.

Class 1A/9-man

FRIDAY: No. 4 Lingle-Fort Laramie (5-0) at No. 5 Southeast (4-1), 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Doggers rolled over Moorcroft 55-6; the Cyclones defeated Guernsey 69-6.

LAST TIME: Southeast won last year's regular-season meeting 26-6.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 40th meeting on the gridiron between the Doggers and the Cyclones. ... Southeast leads the all-time series 27-12. ... Southeast head coach Mark Bullington is 16-1 against Lingle-Fort Laramd.

Class 1A/9-man

THURSDAY: No. 3 Shoshoni (4-1) at Big Piney (4-1), 4 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Wranglers beat visiting Riverside 47-6; the Punchers won by forfeit over St. Stephens.

LAST TIME: Big Piney shut out Shoshoni 47-0 in 2019.

SERIES HISTORY: Both teams have won three games in the series. ... the Punchers have won the last two games by a combined score of 99-0.

Class 1A/6-man

SATURDAY: No. 1 Snake River (5-0) at No. 4 Encampment (4-1), 4 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Rattlers shut out Hulett 52-0; the Tigers routed Kaycee 71-6.

LAST TIME: Snake River won both games last year -- 66-24 in the regular season and 65-24 in the state championship.

SERIES HISTORY: The all-time series is tied 2-2. ... Encampment won the first meeting, defeating Baggs 16-6 in 1956, and won 56-21 in 2020.

- All series histories courtesy of wyoming-football.com