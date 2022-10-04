 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

2022 prep football: Week 6 Key Games

  • Updated
  • 0
Southeast run vs Guernsey

Southeast sophomore quarterback Ayden Desmond breaks free from the grasp of Guernsey defender Dominic Ramirez during their game Friday in Yoder.

 Andrew Towne, Torrington Telegram

Class 4A

FRIDAY: No. 4 Cheyenne Central (4-2) at No. 2 Cheyenne East (5-1), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Indians shut out Cheyenne South 49-0; the T-Birds dropped a 42-39 decision at No. 1 Sheridan.

LAST TIME: East won 33-27 in the regular season last year.

SERIES HISTORY: The T-Birds have won six in a row and 12 of 13 but Central still leads the all-time series 43-29. ... The Capital City Bowl has been contested every year since 1960. ... East head coach Chad Goff is 14-4 against the Indians; Central head coach Mike Apodaca is 0-4 against the T-Birds.

Class 3A

FRIDAY: No. 1 Cody (5-0) at No. 2 Star Valley (5-1), 5 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Broncs blasted Green River 69-6; the Braves won 48-14 at Powell.

LAST TIME: Cody won 22-3 in the regular season and 24-17 in the state semifinals last year.

SERIES HISTORY: Star Valley leads the all-time series 25-12. ... Braves head coach McKay Young is 6-3 against the Broncs. ... Cody head coach Matt McFadden is 4-8 against Star Valley.

Class 2A

FRIDAY: No. 2 Tongue River (5-0) at Burns (3-2), 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Eagles defeated Torrington 48-13; the Broncs won 14-6 at Glenrock.

LAST TIME: Tongue River defeated Burns 12-8 last season

SERIES HISTORY: The Broncs won the first six games in the series, including one by forfeit in 2013, before the Eagles' victory last year.

Class 1A/9-man

FRIDAY: No. 4 Lingle-Fort Laramie (5-0) at No. 5 Southeast (4-1), 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Doggers rolled over Moorcroft 55-6; the Cyclones defeated Guernsey 69-6.

LAST TIME: Southeast won last year's regular-season meeting 26-6.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 40th meeting on the gridiron between the Doggers and the Cyclones. ... Southeast leads the all-time series 27-12. ... Southeast head coach Mark Bullington is 16-1 against Lingle-Fort Laramd.

Class 1A/9-man

THURSDAY: No. 3 Shoshoni (4-1) at Big Piney (4-1), 4 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Wranglers beat visiting Riverside 47-6; the Punchers won by forfeit over St. Stephens.

LAST TIME: Big Piney shut out Shoshoni 47-0 in 2019.

SERIES HISTORY: Both teams have won three games in the series. ... the Punchers have won the last two games by a combined score of 99-0.

Class 1A/6-man

SATURDAY: No. 1 Snake River (5-0) at No. 4 Encampment (4-1), 4 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Rattlers shut out Hulett 52-0; the Tigers routed Kaycee 71-6.

LAST TIME: Snake River won both games last year -- 66-24 in the regular season and 65-24 in the state championship.

SERIES HISTORY: The all-time series is tied 2-2. ... Encampment won the first meeting, defeating Baggs 16-6 in 1956, and won 56-21 in 2020.

- All series histories courtesy of wyoming-football.com

