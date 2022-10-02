2022 prep football: Week 6 schedule Oct. 3-8

Monday
Class 3A East
Lander at Riverton, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Class 1A/9-man East
Wright at Guernsey, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Shoshoni at Big Piney, 4 p.m.
Inter-class
Natrona County JV at Dubois, 4 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Worland, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Cody at Star Valley, 5 p.m.
Jackson at Green River, 6 p.m.
Powell at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Tongue River at Burns, 2 p.m.
Big Horn at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)
Glenrock at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Thermopolis at Lyman, 2 p.m.
Pinedale at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Mountain View at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Lusk at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m..
Wind River at Greybull, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man North
Hulett at Midwest, 1 p.m.
Kaycee at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Hanna at Farson, 1 p.m.
Interstate
Rich County, Utah at Cokeville, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/6-man North
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Snake River at Encampment, 2 p.m.