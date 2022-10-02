 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

2022 prep football: Week 6 schedule Oct. 3-8

Natrona vs. Rock Springs

Natrona County's Bridger Anderson tackles Rock Springs' Trenton Butcher during their game on Friday at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Lauren Miller

Monday

Class 3A East

Lander at Riverton, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Class 1A/9-man East

Wright at Guernsey, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Shoshoni at Big Piney, 4 p.m.

Inter-class

Natrona County JV at Dubois, 4 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

Buffalo at Worland, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Rawlins at Lander, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Cody at Star Valley, 5 p.m.

Jackson at Green River, 6 p.m.

Powell at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Tongue River at Burns, 2 p.m.

Big Horn at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Sundance)

Glenrock at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Thermopolis at Lyman, 2 p.m.

Pinedale at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Lusk at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Saratoga at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m..

Wind River at Greybull, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man North

Hulett at Midwest, 1 p.m.

Kaycee at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man South

Hanna at Farson, 1 p.m.

Interstate

Rich County, Utah at Cokeville, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man North

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man South

Snake River at Encampment, 2 p.m.

