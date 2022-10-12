2022 prep football: Week 7 Games of the Week

Class 4A

FRIDAY: No. 1 Sheridan (7-0) at No. 3 Natrona County (6-1), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Broncs built a 48-0 lead and cruised to a 48-13 win at Kelly Walsh; the Mustangs shut down Gillette in a 41-6 victory.

LAST TIME: Sheridan won both games last year -- 27-0 in the regular season and 38-24 in the state semifinals.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 116th meeting between the rivals, with Natrona County holding a 59-50-6 edge. ... NC head coach Steve Harshman is 24-19 all-time against the Broncs. ... Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry is 3-3 against the Mustangs.

Class 3A

FRIDAY: Worland (3-3) at Lander (4-2), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Warriors lost 49-7 to Buffalo; the Tigers shut out Rawlins 28-0.

LAST TIME: Worland won 24-17 last year to end Lander's three-game winning streak in the series.

SERIES HISTORY: The teams first met on the gridiron in 1925 with Worland winning 40-0. ... They played every year from 1937 to 2001. ... The Warriors lead the all-time series 47-40-1.

Class 2A

FRIDAY: No. 2 Tongue River (6-0) at No. 4 Big Horn (5-1), 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Eagles escaped Burns with a 13-7 victory; the Rams won 59-26 at Newcastle.

LAST TIME: Tongue River won 22-21 last year to end Big Horn's 10-game winning streak in the series.

SERIES HISTORY: The Eagles won 17 of the first 18 games, with the 1961 game ending in a 6-6 tie. ... Tongue River leads the all-time series 34-25-1.

Class 1A/9-man

THURSDAY: No. 3 Shoshoni (5-1) at No. 2 Wind River (6-0), 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Wranglers rallied for a 28-24 win at Big Piney; the Cougars rolled to a 64-14 victory at Greybull.

LAST TIME: Shoshoni won both games last year by shutout -- 19-0 in the regular season and 27-0 in the state semifinals.

SERIES HISTORY: The Fremont County rivals have played every year since Wind River started its program in 1969, with the Cougars holding a 29-28 advantage. ... Shoshoni has won four consecutive games and 10 of the past 12 in the series. ... Shoshoni head coach Tony Truempler is 8-2 against the Cougars.

Class 1A/9-man

FRIDAY: No. 1 Pine Bluffs (6-0) at No. 5 Lingle-Fort Laramie (5-1), 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Hornets defeated Saratoga 57-12; the Doggers suffered a last-minute 36-25 loss at Southeast.

LAST TIME: Pine Bluffs won 63-6 in the regular season last year.

SERIES HISTORY: Lingle-Fort Laramie leads the all-time series 39-24-2. ... Pine Bluffs has won the past two meetings but the Doggers had won the previous eight games in the series, which began in 1949.

