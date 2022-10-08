2022 prep football: Week 7 schedule Oct. 13-15

Thursday
Class 1A/9-man West
St. Stephens at Rocky Mountain, canceled
Shoshoni at Wind River, 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Class 3A East
Rawlins at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Worland at Lander, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.
Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Cody, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Tongue River at Big Horn, 2 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Torrington, 6 p.m.
Burns at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Newcastle at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Class 2A West
Cokeville at Thermopolis, 2 p.m.
Lovell at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Mountain View at Pinedale, 6 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Southeast at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Guernsey at Lusk, 7 p.m.
Moorcroft at Wright, 7 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man West
Big Piney at Wyoming Indian, 5 p.m.
Greybull at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man North
Midwest at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Dubois at Hanna, noon
Interstate
Lyman at Rich County, Utah, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/6-man North
Hulett at Kaycee, noon
Burlington at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man South
Farson at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Open: Encampment.