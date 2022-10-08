 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 prep football: Week 7 schedule Oct. 13-15

Thursday

Class 1A/9-man West

St. Stephens at Rocky Mountain, canceled

Shoshoni at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Worland at Lander, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.

Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Cody, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Tongue River at Big Horn, 2 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Torrington, 6 p.m.

Burns at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Class 2A West

Cokeville at Thermopolis, 2 p.m.

Lovell at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Southeast at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Guernsey at Lusk, 7 p.m.

Moorcroft at Wright, 7 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man West

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian, 5 p.m.

Greybull at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man North

Midwest at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man South

Dubois at Hanna, noon

Interstate

Lyman at Rich County, Utah, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/6-man North

Hulett at Kaycee, noon

Burlington at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man South

Farson at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Open: Encampment.

