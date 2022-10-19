2022 prep football: Week 8 Games of the Week

Class 4A

FRIDAY: No. 5 Thunder Basin (5-3) at No. 3 Natrona County (6-2), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Bolts won 65-20 at Kelly Walsh; the Mustangs dropped a 28-22 decision to top-ranked Sheridan.

LAST TIME: Natrona County won both games last year, defeating Thunder Basin 28-14 in the regular season and 17-14 in overtime in the state quarterfinals.

SERIES HISTORY: The Mustangs' two victories last season snapped the Bolts' three-game winning streak in the series and gave NC a 4-3 all-time lead in the series.

Class 3A

FRIDAY: No. 5 Lander (5-2) at No. 3 Douglas (6-1), 6 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Tigers rolled to a 31-13 home win against Worland; the Bearcats routed Rawlins 57-16.

LAST TIME: Douglas won last year's game 29-6.

SERIES HISTORY: ... The Bearcats lead the all-time series 15-7 and have won 14 of the past 15 meetings. ... Douglas head coach Jay Rhoades is 14-1 against the Tigers.

Class 2A

FRIDAY: No. 3 Lyman (6-2) at No. 4 Cokeville (6-1), 1 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Eagles went to Utah and returned with a 6-0 shutout of Rich County; the Panthers also pitched a shutout, winning 49-0 at Thermopolis.

LAST TIME: Lyman won last year's game 30-20.

SERIES HISTORY: The teams first met on the gridiron in 1949. ... They played every year from 1949-96 other than in 1962. ... There were 13 years in which the Eagles and Panthers played twice in the same season. ... Cokeville leads the all-time series 41-23-1.

Class 1A/9-man

THURSDAY: Rocky Mountain (5-2) at No. 3 Wind River (6-1), 5:30 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Grizzlies shut out the Natrona County JV 49-0; the Cougars lost 25-14 to Shoshoni.

LAST TIME: Rocky Mountain won 41-26 last year in the regular season.

SERIES HISTORY: The Grizzlies have won five in a row and 11 of the past 12 games. ... Rocky Mountain leads the all-time series, which was first played in 1983, 27-8.

Class 1A/6-man

FRIDAY: No. 3 Dubois (6-1) at No. 2 Burlington (7-0), 1:30 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Rams routed Hanna 78-0; the Huskies shut out Ten Sleep 50-0.

LAST TIME: Dubois won last year's regular-season meeting 69-24.

SERIES HISTORY: The Rams' victory last season snapped Burlington's five-game winning streak in the series. ... Dubois won the first four games in the series, which began in 1969, and eight of the first nine games. ... The Huskies have won eight of the past 10 meetings and lead the all-time series 15-13.