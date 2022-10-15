2022 prep football: Week 8 schedule Oct. 20-22

Thursday
Class 1A/9-man West
Riverside at Big Piney, 4 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Rock Springs JV at Snake River, 3 p.m.
Natrona County JV at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Rawlins, 6 p.m.
Lander at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Star Valley at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.
Green River at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Class 2A East
Big Horn at Burns, 2 p.m.
Glenrock at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)
Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 2A West
Lyman at Cokeville, 1 p.m.
Kemmerer at Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Lovell at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/9-man East
Guernsey at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Saratoga at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6 p.m.
Lusk at Wright, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Class 1A/6-man
Dubois at Burlington, 1:30 p.m.
Casper Christian at Hulett, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Cody JV at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Pinedale at Rich County, Utah, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Class 1A/9-man West
Greybull at St. Stephens, canceled
Class 1A/6-man
Kaycee at Farson, 3 p.m.
Midwest at Encampment, 2 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Hanna, noon
Inter-class
Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni JV, 4 p.m.