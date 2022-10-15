 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
agate

2022 prep football: Week 8 schedule Oct. 20-22

  • 0
KW's Vance Broadway Thunder Basin

Kelly Walsh's Vance Broadway runs for yardage in the Trojans' game against Thunder Basin on Friday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Liz Masterson, courtesy

Thursday

Class 1A/9-man West

Riverside at Big Piney, 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Rock Springs JV at Snake River, 3 p.m.

Natrona County JV at Shoshoni, 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Class 3A East

People are also reading…

Buffalo at Rawlins, 6 p.m.

Lander at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Star Valley at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.

Green River at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Class 2A East

Big Horn at Burns, 2 p.m.

Glenrock at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)

Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 2A West

Lyman at Cokeville, 1 p.m.

Kemmerer at Mountain View, 3 p.m.

Lovell at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/9-man East

Guernsey at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.

Saratoga at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6 p.m.

Lusk at Wright, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Class 1A/6-man

Dubois at Burlington, 1:30 p.m.

Casper Christian at Hulett, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Cody JV at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Pinedale at Rich County, Utah, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1A/9-man West

Greybull at St. Stephens, canceled

Class 1A/6-man

Kaycee at Farson, 3 p.m.

Midwest at Encampment, 2 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Hanna, noon

Inter-class

Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni JV, 4 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News