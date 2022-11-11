 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
agate

2022 state football championships: Class 1A/9-man team previews

  • 0

Pine Bluffs Hornets

Head coach: Will Gray (12th year, 62-45)

Number of state titles/last: 2/2017

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 1;at Shoshoni;W 34-26

Sept. 9;at Guernsey;W 61-0

Sept. 16;Wright;W 40-14

Sept. 23;at Moorcroft;W 49-8

Sept. 30;Lusk;W 56-0

Oct. 7;Saratoga;W 57-12

Oct. 14;at Lingle;W 53-6

Oct. 21;Southeast;W 63-6

Quarterfinals

People are also reading…

Oct. 28;Big Piney;W 45-16

Semifinals

Nov. 4;Rocky Mountain;W 35-32

Shoshoni Wranglers

Head coach: Tony Truempler (10th year, 55-39)

Number of state titles/last: 3/2021

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 1;Pine Bluffs;L 34-26

Sept. 8;Greybull;W 53-6

Sept. 15;at Cheyenne East JV;W 54-21

Sept. 23;Rocky Mountain;W 28-20

Sept. 29;Riverside;W 40-6

Oct. 6;at Big Piney;W 28-24

Oct. 13;at Wind River;W 25-14

Oct. 20;Natrona County JV;W 56-17

Quarterfinals

Oct. 28;Lusk;W 53-12

Semifinals

Nov. 5;Wind River;W 40-6

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News