2022 state football championships: Class 1A/9-man team previews

Pine Bluffs Hornets
Head coach: Will Gray (12th year, 62-45)
Number of state titles/last: 2/2017
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 1;at Shoshoni;W 34-26
Sept. 9;at Guernsey;W 61-0
Sept. 16;Wright;W 40-14
Sept. 23;at Moorcroft;W 49-8
Sept. 30;Lusk;W 56-0
Oct. 7;Saratoga;W 57-12
Oct. 14;at Lingle;W 53-6
Oct. 21;Southeast;W 63-6
Quarterfinals
Oct. 28;Big Piney;W 45-16
Semifinals
Nov. 4;Rocky Mountain;W 35-32
Shoshoni Wranglers
Head coach: Tony Truempler (10th year, 55-39)
Number of state titles/last: 3/2021
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 1;Pine Bluffs;L 34-26
Sept. 8;Greybull;W 53-6
Sept. 15;at Cheyenne East JV;W 54-21
Sept. 23;Rocky Mountain;W 28-20
Sept. 29;Riverside;W 40-6
Oct. 6;at Big Piney;W 28-24
Oct. 13;at Wind River;W 25-14
Oct. 20;Natrona County JV;W 56-17
Quarterfinals
Oct. 28;Lusk;W 53-12
Semifinals
Nov. 5;Wind River;W 40-6