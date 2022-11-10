 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 state football championships: Class 2A team previews

Big Horn Rams

Head coach: Kirk McLaughlin (5th year, 39-11)

Number of state titles/last: 7/2019

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 2;Lovell;L 14-7

Sept. 9;at Upton-Sundance;W 40-6

Sept. 16;at Glenrock;W 49-0

Sept. 23;Torrington;W 42-7

Sept. 30;Wheatland;W 49-14

Oct. 7;at Newcastle;W 59-26

Oct. 14;Tongue River;W 14-0

Oct. 21;at Burns;W 56-13

Quarterfinals

Oct. 28;Mountain View;W 28-26

Semifinals

Nov. 4;Lyman;W 7-0

Lovell Bulldogs

Head coach: Nicc Crosby (4th year, 31-9)

Number of state titles/last: 2/2011

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 2;at Big Horn;W 14-7

Sept. 9;Cokeville;W 27-7

Sept. 16;at Lyman;W 12-6

Sept. 24;Pinedale;W 59-7

Sept. 30;at Rich County, Utah;W 26-0

Oct. 7;Mountain View;W 53-20

Oct. 14;at Kemmerer;W 33-6

Oct. 21;at Thermopolis;W 58-13

Quarterfinals

Oct. 28;Newcastle;W 47-14

Semifinals

Nov. 5;Cokeville;W 28-7

