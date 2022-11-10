2022 state football championships: Class 2A team previews

Big Horn Rams
Head coach: Kirk McLaughlin (5th year, 39-11)
Number of state titles/last: 7/2019
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 2;Lovell;L 14-7
Sept. 9;at Upton-Sundance;W 40-6
Sept. 16;at Glenrock;W 49-0
Sept. 23;Torrington;W 42-7
Sept. 30;Wheatland;W 49-14
Oct. 7;at Newcastle;W 59-26
Oct. 14;Tongue River;W 14-0
Oct. 21;at Burns;W 56-13
Quarterfinals
Oct. 28;Mountain View;W 28-26
Semifinals
Nov. 4;Lyman;W 7-0
Lovell Bulldogs
Head coach: Nicc Crosby (4th year, 31-9)
Number of state titles/last: 2/2011
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 2;at Big Horn;W 14-7
Sept. 9;Cokeville;W 27-7
Sept. 16;at Lyman;W 12-6
Sept. 24;Pinedale;W 59-7
Sept. 30;at Rich County, Utah;W 26-0
Oct. 7;Mountain View;W 53-20
Oct. 14;at Kemmerer;W 33-6
Oct. 21;at Thermopolis;W 58-13
Quarterfinals
Oct. 28;Newcastle;W 47-14
Semifinals
Nov. 5;Cokeville;W 28-7