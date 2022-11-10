2022 state football championships: Class 3A team previews

Cody Broncs
Head coach: Matt McFadden (10th year, 76-26)
Number of state titles/last: 7/2021
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 2;Riverton;W 49-0
Sept. 9;Worland;W 67-7
Sept. 16;at Buffalo;W 35-13
Sept. 23;at Jackson;W 54-7
Sept. 30;Green River;W 69-6
Oct. 7;at Star Valley;W 35-25
Oct. 14;Evanston;W 48-14
Oct. 21;at Powell;W 62-15
Quarterfinals
Oct. 28;Worland;W 63-14
Semifinals
Nov. 4;Buffalo;W 42-7
Star Valley Braves
Head coach: McKay Young (7th year, 62-17)
Number of state titles/last: 12/2019
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Aug. 26;Shelley, Idaho;W 21-7
Sept. 2;Preston, Idaho;W 42-14
Sept. 9;at Sugar-Salem, Idaho;L 34-7
Sept. 16;at Riverton;W 59-19
Sept. 23;at Evanston;W 21-0
Sept. 30;at Powell;W 48-14
Oct. 7;Cody;L 35-25
Oct. 14;Green River;W 49-7
Oct. 21;at Jackson;W 48-7
Quarterfinals
Oct. 28;Lander;W 41-14
Semifinals
Nov. 4;at Douglas;W 48-27