2022 state football championships: Class 3A team previews

Cody Broncs

Head coach: Matt McFadden (10th year, 76-26)

Number of state titles/last: 7/2021

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 2;Riverton;W 49-0

Sept. 9;Worland;W 67-7

Sept. 16;at Buffalo;W 35-13

Sept. 23;at Jackson;W 54-7

Sept. 30;Green River;W 69-6

Oct. 7;at Star Valley;W 35-25

Oct. 14;Evanston;W 48-14

Oct. 21;at Powell;W 62-15

Quarterfinals

Oct. 28;Worland;W 63-14

Semifinals

Nov. 4;Buffalo;W 42-7

Star Valley Braves

Head coach: McKay Young (7th year, 62-17)

Number of state titles/last: 12/2019

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 26;Shelley, Idaho;W 21-7

Sept. 2;Preston, Idaho;W 42-14

Sept. 9;at Sugar-Salem, Idaho;L 34-7

Sept. 16;at Riverton;W 59-19

Sept. 23;at Evanston;W 21-0

Sept. 30;at Powell;W 48-14

Oct. 7;Cody;L 35-25

Oct. 14;Green River;W 49-7

Oct. 21;at Jackson;W 48-7

Quarterfinals

Oct. 28;Lander;W 41-14

Semifinals

Nov. 4;at Douglas;W 48-27

