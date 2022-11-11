 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
agate

2022 state football championships: Class 4A team previews

  • 0

Sheridan Broncs

Head coach: Jeff Mowry (5th year, 49-9)

Number of state titles/last: 28/2021

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 26;Cheyenne Central;24-21

Sept. 2;at Cheyenne South;W 41-14

Sept. 9;Laramie;W 55-6

Sept. 16;at Rock Springs;W 39-28

Sept. 23;at Thunder Basin;W 34-27

Sept. 30;Cheyenne East;W 32-29

Oct. 7;at Kelly Walsh;W 48-13

Oct. 14;at Natrona County;W 28-22

People are also reading…

Oct. 21;Gillette;W 48-6

Quarterfinals

Oct. 28;Laramie;W 52-27

Semifinals

Nov. 4;Cheyenne Central;W 63-42

Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

Head coach: Chad Goff (17th year, 121-65)

Number of state titles/last: 5/2020

ROAD TO LARAMIE

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 26;Gillette;W 47-28

Sept. 2;at Natrona County;W 33-7

Sept. 9;at Thunder Basin;W 52-42

Sept. 16;Laramie;W 63-7

Sept. 23;at Rock Springs;W 54-20

Sept. 30;at Sheridan;L 42-39

Oct. 7;Cheyenne Central;W 28-17

Oct. 14;at Cheyenne South;W 61-7

Oct. 21;at Kelly Walsh;W 49-7

Quarterfinals

Oct. 28;Rock Springs;W 49-24

Semifinals

Nov. 4;Natrona County;W 55-36

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News