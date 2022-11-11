2022 state football championships: Class 4A team previews

Sheridan Broncs
Head coach: Jeff Mowry (5th year, 49-9)
Number of state titles/last: 28/2021
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Aug. 26;Cheyenne Central;24-21
Sept. 2;at Cheyenne South;W 41-14
Sept. 9;Laramie;W 55-6
Sept. 16;at Rock Springs;W 39-28
Sept. 23;at Thunder Basin;W 34-27
Sept. 30;Cheyenne East;W 32-29
Oct. 7;at Kelly Walsh;W 48-13
Oct. 14;at Natrona County;W 28-22
Oct. 21;Gillette;W 48-6
Quarterfinals
Oct. 28;Laramie;W 52-27
Semifinals
Nov. 4;Cheyenne Central;W 63-42
Cheyenne East Thunderbirds
Head coach: Chad Goff (17th year, 121-65)
Number of state titles/last: 5/2020
ROAD TO LARAMIE
Date;Opponent;Result
Aug. 26;Gillette;W 47-28
Sept. 2;at Natrona County;W 33-7
Sept. 9;at Thunder Basin;W 52-42
Sept. 16;Laramie;W 63-7
Sept. 23;at Rock Springs;W 54-20
Sept. 30;at Sheridan;L 42-39
Oct. 7;Cheyenne Central;W 28-17
Oct. 14;at Cheyenne South;W 61-7
Oct. 21;at Kelly Walsh;W 49-7
Quarterfinals
Oct. 28;Rock Springs;W 49-24
Semifinals
Nov. 4;Natrona County;W 55-36