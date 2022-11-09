2022 state football championships notes and numbers

All 10 teams competing for titles in the Wyoming State High School Football Championships at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium this weekend have been here before.

That wasn’t the case last year when Rock Springs (Class 4A), (3A), Shoshoni and Rocky Mountain (1A/9-man) and Encampment (1A/6-man) all made their War Memorial debuts. Shoshoni was the only newcomer to hoist the championship trophy after its 19-6 victory over the Grizzlies.

Five teams from last year are making return trips to Laramie — Lovell and defending state champs Sheridan (4A), Cody (3A), Shoshoni and Snake River (6-man). Burlington (6-man) is the only team competing this weekend that hasn’t hoisted the championship trophy on Jonah Field.

With all that in mind, here are some notes and numbers heading into championship weekend, which kicks off at noon Friday.

Class 4A

Sheridan (11-0) vs Cheyenne East (10-1), 4 p.m., Saturday

The defending state champion Broncs and the Thunderbirds are both coming off impressive offensive performances in last week’s semifinal victories. Sheridan finished with 578 total yards in its 63-42 victory against Cheyenne Central while East had 575 yards in its 55-36 defeat of Natrona County.

Most of the Broncs’ yardage came courtesy of senior running back Colson Coon, who carried the ball 29 times for a state-record 517 yards. Coon also had seven touchdown runs, kicked six extra points and added a two-point conversion.

Six different T-Birds scored TDs in their victory, with junior running back Drew Jackson finding the end zone three times and junior quarterback Cam Hayes throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for another score.

Notes and numbers

This is Sheridan’s record 10th trip to War Memorial. ... Last year’s 45-27 victory over Rock Springs gave the Broncs a 7-2 record there. ... Sheridan defeated East 42-14 in the 2011 championship game. ... The Broncos have won 18 consecutive games, with their last loss coming to East in the 2021 regular season.

East defeated NC 14-13 in the 2013 title game. ... The T-Birds also won the 2020 championship, although that was played at their own Okie Blanchard Stadium because of the pandemic.

Class 3A

Cody (10-0) vs Star Valley (9-2), 3 p.m., Friday

Senior Matt Nelson scored two touchdowns and sophomore QB Maddax Ball threw two touchdown passes in relief of an injured Luke Talich to lead the Broncs to a 42-7 victory over Buffalo.

Star Valley trailed 14-7 at Douglas before erupting for 41 consecutive points in its 48-27 semifinal victory.

Notes and numbers

Two-time defending state champ Cody defeated Buffalo 42-7 in the semifinals to extend its winning streak to 26 games. The Broncs’ last loss was on Oct. 9, 2020 at Star Valley. ... They are 3-1 all-time at War Memorial, winning in 2014, ‘17 and last year after losing to Douglas back in 2009. ... Cody defeated Star Valley 35-25 during the regular season.

Star Valley returns to Laramie for the first time since defeating Powell in the 2019 championship game. ... Since losing to Powell in the 2012 title game the Braves are 4-0 at War Memorial, winning consecutive titles in 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Class 2A

Lovell (10-0) vs Big Horn (9-1), noon, Friday

Lovell punched its ticket back to Laramie with a 28-7 semifinal win against Cokeville. The Bulldogs scored three consecutive touchdowns after the Panthers had tied the game at 7-all in the second quarter.

Big Horn got a first-quarter touchdown run from Drew Heerman and held two-time defending state champ Lyman scoreless for a 7-0 semifinal victory.

Notes and numbers

Lovell suffered an 8-6 defeat to Lyman in last year’s championship game. ... The Bulldogs are 1-2 all-time at War Memorial, defeating Lyman 21-13 in 2011 and losing to the Eagles 22-20 the following year. ... Lovell opened the season with a 14-7 victory at Big Horn.

Big Horn is making its eighth trip to Laramie and is 4-3 in its previous visits to War Memorial. ... The Rams won 2A titles in 2013 and ‘16 and 1A/11 man titles in 2018-19.

Class 1A/9-man

Pine Bluffs (10-0) vs Shoshoni (9-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Pine Bluffs avenged last year’s semifinal loss to Rocky Mountain with a 35-32 win on Friday behind three rushing touchdowns and a TD reception from senior Dalton Schaefer. The Hornets trailed 20-19 at the half and 32-27 in the fourth quarter before pulling out the victory.

Shoshoni got two touchdown runs from Pehton Truempler, a defensive touchdown and were successful on all five 2-point conversions in its 40-6 semifinal victory over Wind River.

Notes and numbers

Pine Bluffs is 2-0 at War Memorial, winning back-to-back 1A/11-man titles in 2016 (10-7 over Tongue River) and 2017 (20-16) over Big Horn. ... The Hornets defeated Shoshoni 34-26 in the season opener for both teams. .. They are 19-1 the past two seasons, with the only loss coming to Shoshoni last season.

In addition to last year’s state championship, Shoshoni also won titles in 1959 and 1985, but this is the first time the Wranglers have played in back-to-back championship games.

Class 1A/6-man

Snake River (10-0) vs Burlington (9-1), 10 a.m., Saturday

Snake River kept its hopes for a second undefeated season in four years alive with a 71-8 victory over Encampment in the semifinals. Outside of a 44-28 win at Dubois in Week 2, the Rattlers have outscored their opponents by an average score of 58.9 to 7.2.

Burlington avenged a loss to Dubois in the final game of the regular season with an impressive 77-28 victory over the Rams in the semifinals. Take away the loss to Dubois and the Huskies have outscored their opponents by an average score of 66.6 to 15.1.

Notes and numbers

Snake River, which defeated Encampment 65-24 in last year’s championship game, has won 20 consecutive games. ... The Rattlers are 4-1 all-time at War Memorial, finishing off undefeated season in 2010-11, 2019 and last year.

Burlington’s only other trip to Laramie ended in a 73-38 defeat to Farson in 2018. ... The Huskies’ last state title cam in 1994 when they defeated Hulett for the 9-man title.