Annual Shrine Bowl football game makes teammates of former rivals

“It’s really cool to get a lot of really good football players together from all over the state and watch them become like a band of brothers,” he said. “We just had our first practices (Monday), but these guys are already joking around with each other and helping each other out.”

Those new-found friendships will be on display Saturday when the North tries to extend its winning streak in the series to seven games.

Walk has won three state championships at Mountain View, but is 0-1 in the Shrine Bowl after his South team lost to a McFadden-coached North team in 2015. Regardless of the final outcome, though, both are just happy to get a chance to coach some of the best football players in the state.

“Obviously we want to win this game and we came here to play football,” Walk said, “but it’s a lot bigger than Saturday. This is just a great experience for everyone involved.

“For a lot of these guys it’s their last football game, and for all of them it’s their last high school game. Words can’t even describe how great this is.”

Other notes for this year’s Shrine Bowl.

As usual, the rosters are loaded with talent. Each of the 72 players — 36 on the North and 36 on the South — were all-state selections this past season and all 19 seniors who were Star-Tribune Super 25 honorees will be on the field Saturday.

The list also includes five players from Class 4A state champion Cheyenne East — Graedyn Buell, Jackson Hesford, Jake Rayl, Julian Vigil and Dakota Heckman — four from 3A champ Cody — Nic Talich, Caleb Pryor, Keaton Stone and Cody Phillips — three from 2A champ Lyman — Hansen Bradshaw, Preston Brewer and Joseph Turner — and one each from 1A/9-man champ Southeast — Harrison Hall — and 1A/6-man champ Farson — Parker Clawson.

Clawson and Meeteetse’s Hadley Abarr are the only 6-man representatives this year.

Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin have the most representatives with five apiece while Cody and Cheyenne Central have four selections.

Buell, who was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Turner and Worland’s Rudy Sanford were announced Tuesday as finalists for the Milward Simpson Award, which is presented to the state’s top senior athlete.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.