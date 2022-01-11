Assistant coaches are named for 2022 Shrine Bowl

Head coaches Trent Pikula of Thunder Basin and Mark Lenhardt of Rock Springs have selected their assistant coaches for the 2022 Shrine Bowl, it was announced late Monday night.
Joining Pikula on the North sideline will be Thunder Basin assistant coach Jason Gill (Class 4A), Buffalo's Rob Hammond (3A), Big Horn's Kirk McLaughlin (2A), Rocky Mountain's Richard Despain (1A/9-man) and Hulett's Boz Backen (1A/6-man).
The South staff will consist of Rock Springs' assistant coach Blaine Christensen (4A), Douglas' Jay Rhoades (3A), Torrington assistant Robb Nicolay (2A), Lingle-Fort Laramie's Brandon Stafford (1A/9-man) and Encampment's Kegan Wilford (1A/6-man).
The South won last year's game 34-32 to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series. The North leads the all-time series 25-19-3. This year's game is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.