Assistant coaches named for 2021 Shrine Bowl
Shrine Bowl head coaches Matt McFadden and Brent Walk have selected their assistant coaches for this year's game, it was announced in a press release Tuesday.

Cody's McFadden, who will coach the North team, named Thunder Basin head coach Trent Pikula, Cody defensive coordinator Jim Talich, Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin, Wright head coach Larry Yeradi and Meeteetse head coach Zeb Hagen to his staff.

South head coach Brent Walk of Mountain View will go with Cheyenne East assistant coach Paul Garcia, Douglas assistant coach Wes Gamble, Mountain View assistant coach Michael Collins, Saratoga head coach Logan Wright and Snake River head coach Jack Cobb.

This year's Shrine Bowl is scheduled for June 12 at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field.

